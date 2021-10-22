CDC OK J & J, Moderna and Mix and Match COVID Booster

Approved by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Mix and Match COVID-19 Booster Shot Thursday nights, clinics, doctors and pharmacies can start distributing them on Friday.

The CDC Advisory Board recommended Thursday afternoon to allow Americans to choose between Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as COVID-19 booster shots. The Commission said it could increase protection against the disease, which kills an average of 1,093 Americans a day.

“Evidence shows that all three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the United States are safe, as evidenced by the fact that they have already been vaccinated more than 400 million times. All of these are very effective in reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death, “CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky said in a statement.

Walenskey also approved a second shot for all 15 million Americans who received a single dose of J & J vaccine, and a booster for a specific group of people who received the Moderna vaccine.

Need another shot? Can vaccines be mixed and combined? Answered the question of COVID booster.

Advisory board made a decisionIt is based on data presented by studies by vaccine manufacturers and the National Institutes of Health.We also considered similar approvals Wednesday recommendations According to the Food and Drug Administration.

At least 6 months after people took the second shot, booster immunization with the Moderna vaccine was recommended, but at age 65 if at high risk of severe COVID-19 or poor work or living conditions. Recommended only for those over or over 18 years old. High risk of exposure to viruses.

A second dose of the J & J vaccine was recommended for all who received the first dose at least two months ago.

No booster dose is needed for a person to be considered fully immunized. Those who receive either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna twice, or J & J once, are fully immunized.

As with all COVID-19 vaccines, all boost immunotherapy will be free, said Dr. Sujan Reddy, Medical Director of the CDC Preventive Source Program at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

FDA Approved Pfizer-BioNTech Booster Shot People over the age of 65 or at high risk of COVID-19 due to health problems, work, or living conditions on September 22nd.

Voting by the CDC Committee took place after more than six hours of presentations and discussions.

Moderna provided information showing the efficacy of the vaccine most rapidly after the elevation of the delta coronavirus mutant, after the two-dose series declined over time. This resulted in a more groundbreaking case of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people.

Modeler booster dose testing showed a 16-22 fold increase in protection against delta variants at least 6 months after the second shot.

The Moderna booster dose is 50 micrograms, half of the first 100 micrograms of the first two doses. Moderna restored immune levels and high doses, so low doses were used.

“Our goal is to always use the optimal dose for boosting,” said Dr. Jacqueline Miller, Senior Vice President of Infectious Diseases, Moderna.

Johnson & Johnson presented data showing that a single dose of the vaccine provided 74% protection against serious diseases worldwide and 70% protection against all symptomatic diseases. .. Dr. Penny Heaton, Head of Global Therapeutic Fields for Vaccines, said that trends over time show reduced efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 and are probably associated with coronavirus variants. Said.

However, the CDC reports that the J & J vaccine was only 68% effective for most adult hospitalizations, not comparable to the protection provided by either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson published a study in the United States showing that after two months of additional vaccines, the defense against all systemic diseases increased to 94%. There were no serious cases of COVID-19 among those who received the booster, and the vaccine was 100% effective, the company said.

A smaller pool of data showed that the boosted immunity dose of the J & J vaccine at 6 months was even stronger at 2 months. As a result, the company said the antibody increased 12-fold.

Side effects were very rare in those who received the booster and were lower than those who received the first dose.

More than 189 million people in the United States are fully vaccinated with COVID-19, which is about 57% of the total population. According to the CDC, the hospitalization rate for unvaccinated Americans is nine to fifteen times higher than the hospitalization rate for vaccinated people.

Almost 6% of fully vaccinated Americans have already received COVID-19 booster shots, according to CDC data.