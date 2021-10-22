Doctors in Doylestown and St. Mary encourage patients to undergo cancer screening

Allison Pluck believes that people will be placed in the right place at the right time.

That was the case when she postponed her scheduled colonoscopy during the COVID crisis. A woman she didn’t know politely told her that she had heard her cancel her appointment and should reschedule it.The woman underwent her own colon endoscopy and found colon cancer

Bul was advised.

It’s not the subject she likes to talk about, but she feels she has to. A mother with four children, she had symptoms of hemorrhoidal bleeding for a long time and thought she should check her colon at the age of fifty. After that, COVID was a hit. She booked the procedure in August 2020, but canceled it because she had survived a fall and was doing summer activities for her family. With the advice of another woman, she reschedule it last October.

When Dr. Hannah Do, a gastroenterologist at Doylestown Hospital, examined Pluck’s colon, she found the lesion. Prack needed an sigmoid resection to remove the lower part of the colon. Initially, the tumor appeared benign, but a biopsy revealed that it contained cancer cells. Thankfully, she’s currently an obsessive health checker, but she didn’t need any further treatment.

Prior to the availability of the vaccine against COVID, Do said people had postponed screening because they were afraid to catch the virus in medical facilities. “I think there was a natural horror … It’s much more dangerous not to be screened.”

She said that 1 in 23 men and 1 in 25 women will develop colon cancer in their lifetime, but early detection of polyps is very effective in preventing cancer.

Earlier this year, the American Cancer Society decided to start colonoscopy between the ages of 50 and 45, as ACS said, “Studies show an increasing incidence of colorectal cancer in people under the age of 50.” It was lowered to. “Experts have determined that screening from the age of 45 may help save more lives.” And people with a family history of colon cancer should start earlier.

“Don’t be afraid to check out. Don’t cancel your booking as it will interfere with your life. It’s important to follow up. They will save your life,” Pluck said. .. “Listen to your gut — literally. If something in you tells you to do it, do it.”

I agree with Dr. Donna Angotti, also a hospital breast surgeon. Two doctors have joined Pluck and the Pennsylvania Department of Health to encourage both women and men not to postpone the necessary tests and mammograms that can detect cancer at the earliest and most treatable stages.

“Most breast cancers are easier to treat and usually give better results if they are detected at a smaller stage,” Angotti said. “That’s why it’s so important for women to keep their screening programs going well … we’ve expanded our time because of demand.”

Angotti recently said that when she treated a woman who postponed annual mammogram photography due to the COVID crisis and performed it, a more advanced tumor was found.

She said the hospital offers night reservations because many women are in the workforce and recognize that they may not be able to easily make reservations early in the day. rice field.

Hospitals in other areas and their doctors’ clinics provide night time for those who have problems getting mammograms and other tests during the day. Jefferson Health Abington, Holy Redeemers Women’s Healthcare and St. Mary’s Medical Center have night reservations for mammograms. Other steps. Jefferson Abington and St. Mary spend Saturday time at the Diagnostic Center.Lower Bucks Hospital Community Health Center Open until 6 pm on weekdays.

“We know that the earlier we detect cancer, the less likely it is to grow and spread. Dr. Russell Reisner, a breast surgery oncologist at the St. Mary’s Medical Center, said,” With new technology. Early detection expands the medical and surgical treatment options available to patients. Do not ignore this important part of breast health. ”

This week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health issued a statement urging women to undergo a mammogram and gynecological examination along with screening for cervical cancer as many women postponed screening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout this month, we are wearing pink to draw attention to breast cancer awareness and to honor those who have fought breast cancer,” said Deputy Secretary of Health and Welfare Alison Beam. It is the leading cause of cancer in women in the state and is the second leading cause of cancer death in women after lung or bronchial cancer.

The state said the US Preventive Medicine Commission recommends screening women under the age of 40 if they have symptoms or are at high risk. If patients and healthcare providers deem it necessary, 40-49 people should be screened every two years and women over the age of 50 should be screened every two years. “

“It is important to know that these guidelines apply if an individual has an average risk of breast cancer. If the risk is high due to family history, breast condition, or other reasons, it is important to know. You need to talk to your health care provider, “he advised the health department.

NS Early Detection Program for Breast and Cervical Cancer in Pennsylvania (PA-BCCEDP) Is a free early detection program for breast and cervical cancer funded by the Health Department through a grant from the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Free services include mammograms, MRI, Papanicolaou and HPV tests, and follow-up diagnostic tests if abnormal results are found.

“Eligibility includes low- and middle-income women and transgender people, uninsured or uninsured, and those who meet certain age requirements,” the state said. Last year, 113 out of 7,000 people who used the service were found to have cervical or breast cancer.

Dr. Do said preparations were much easier when it came to colonoscopy.

Instead of having to drink a large amount of laxative-containing fluid to clean the colon so that the gastroenterologist can clearly examine the colon, patients take 12 tablets the night before and in the morning of colonoscopy. You can now take it twice. .. The patient is sedated during a painless procedure.

“No one wants to have a colonoscopy,” she said, but “no one thinks it could be me (who has colon cancer),” she said. ..

Mr. Pluck emphasized that he should consult a doctor if there are any changes in his “daily constitution” or stool. When she learned that she needed a sigmoid colectomy, she said she could have gone to any hospital, but decided to stay in Doylestown.

“I had the best care, so I chose it there,” she said. “Don’t cancel your promises as they interfere with your life. It’s important to follow up. They will save your life,” she added.

