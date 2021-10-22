Some infant vaccines have been postponed as NWT health officials prioritize flu clinics, COVID shots

Some routine immunizations of Yellowknife, including infants, have been postponed or canceled in favor of influenza clinics and COVID-19 vaccination.

Some parents told CBC News that they had received a call from a healthcare professional who canceled their baby’s vaccine reservation.

October 21, Northwest Territories Health and Social Welfare Department Post public notices online Notify Yellowknife of service interruption. The notice states that the Yellowknife Public Health Unit will reduce services from October 21st to November 5th to manage the Center Square Mall Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Clinic and the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. It is listed.

In another notice, authorities have indicated that Yellowknife is making COVID-19 booster shots available to anyone over the age of 50.

“Public health will resume regular vaccination clinics and services after the end of the Seasonal Influenza Clinic in Yellowknife on November 5,” the notice said.

Health officials were unable to provide an interview prior to press time to discuss the impact of service interruptions. However, in an email, spokesman David Magwire said the urgent appointment would not be cancelled. He said working hours will increase after November 5th so that everyone affected by the turmoil can be seen in a timely manner.

“The public health team triages canceled appointments in urgent order and prioritizes reschedules,” Magwire wrote.

Make some noise, parents say

Parents who spoke to CBC News explained that they jumped over the extra hoops to rebook their child’s appointments as soon as possible. Some of them succeeded after calling MLA, posting publicly about the issue, and calling back to public health.

Robin Hamilton said she was shocked when health care workers reported news that her four-month-old daughter, Madison, couldn’t receive her shots as expected.

The news arrived a few days before Madison was scheduled to be vaccinated against rubella, tetanus and whooping cough. Hamilton said he was told that his promise would be delayed by almost a month.

“I was very frustrated. I was almost in shock. I couldn’t believe that a flu clinic was more obligatory than protecting an infant,” she said.

“Talking about it now makes me very emotional. I started crying pretty hysterically on the phone with them, and it seemed that my concerns weren’t met at all on the phone.”

Hamilton posted about her frustration on Yellowknife’s Facebook group, also known as MLA. The next day, she received another call from public health and was able to change her daughter’s appointment so that the vaccine was given on time.

“I couldn’t believe I had to take all these steps just to get back her regular promises,” she said.

“I hate to say I was lucky to get her promise back, but it’s a statement. It was lucky.”

Marissa White, the new mother of a two-month-old baby, said she received a call from public health on Sunday and canceled her reservation. She said she was told she had to relocate staff for the flu clinic.

“They said I was added to the waiting list, and that was it,” she said, who asked her questions about the length of the waiting list and what it means to postpone the vaccination schedule for her daughter. He added that he could not answer.

She was finally able to call public health, try to find out more about the waiting list, and change her schedule.

“I’m really grateful they were able to do that, but I’m not sure if other moms are reaching out to do the same,” she said.

“I’m a new mom, only two months old, so it’s hard to follow up on this kind of management task.”

When Hamilton posted about her experience on Yellowknife’s Facebook group page, many parents told her she had the same experience. Some didn’t know where to go, while others advised the person who posted the comment on the page to call the winning representative.

Hamilton said the amount of people experiencing this shocked her.

“From the comments of many, I felt that many were alone. Many were unaware that they had experienced this and were taking steps to fight. [their] Children’s right to health. “

“My daughter can’t speak for herself. I’m her voice. I know everything that’s there right now, such as COVID, flu, and she’s protected for what she should be. It won’t happen. I was very upset and scared. “