Breast Cancer Survivors Share Hope, Alert Messages

Topeka, Kang (WIBW)-Jody Sturgeon says what happened when he went to the mammogram in August 2020 was a “bowel kick.”

She usually paid attention to her health check and postponed her annual mammogram.

“I missed the mammogram for a few years, but as I continued to self-check, I was pretty sure in my head that it was okay,” she said.

Instead, they said they needed to immediately send her to an ultrasound and have a biopsy done. Jody was 47 years old and had breast cancer.

“It’s like the world has stopped for a moment,” Jody said. “I immediately thought of my dad. I knew it would hurt his heart because he was always afraid of cancer himself.”

She also considered her mother who fought breast cancer in her late 50s.

“Knowing that mom got over it and knowing how similar I am to my mom, it was like this.” Yes, I can do this. al right. That would be terrible, but I’ll be fine, “Jody said.

Jody knew that her mother’s diagnosis increased her own risk of breast cancer. NS American Cancer Society The average woman says she has a one-eighth chance of developing breast cancer in her lifetime. For first-degree women (mothers, sisters, or daughters) with breast cancer, the risk is doubled.

Regular screening, regardless of family history, is the key to early detection of cancer.

Dr. Brandon Weckbo, an oncologist at the Stormont Bale Cancer Center, said:

He said many women delayed mammograms due to concerns about COVID exposure in the medical setting. As a result, doctors across the country are aware that they are diagnosing more advanced cancers. He said anyone who postponed the mammogram should feel confident that they can safely schedule the mammogram.

Read the American Cancer Society Guidelines for Breast Cancer Screening and Early Detection

Breast cancer treatment has evolved rapidly over the last two decades, as researchers have learned how proteins, hormones, and locations create different cancer subgroups, Dr. Weckbo said.

“We are constantly making progress,” he said. “If someone is diagnosed with breast cancer in the 1960s, they will probably have radical mastectomy, a very large surgery. What we have learned over time is the same with a small surgery. In some cases, the results are as good as they are. As for the types of drugs we use for breast cancer, they evolve over time, and advanced breast cancer can also be managed with pills. “

Jody underwent double mastectomy and radiation therapy. She says she found support from her family and friends, and her Facebook page- Jody’s Journey -This Hulk fan elaborated on her drive to smash the gun.

“People have emerged out of nowhere to help support us,” she said.

She wants the person who hears her story to remember two things. One is to get a mammogram. And second, if you are diagnosed, there is hope.

“Your life is like a book, and your breast cancer journey is just one chapter of the book,” she said, recalling advice from another breast cancer survivor. “It doesn’t have to define your life, ruin your life, or carry out your life. You can get over it and move on.”

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.People are invited to participate in the fight at American Cancer Society Progress on Breast Cancer event. The Topeka walk will take place on Saturday, October 23, at Evergie Plaza on South Kansas Avenue. Registration and activities begin at 8:30 am and a 3-mile walk begins at 9:30 am.Find, register, donate more information On their event page..

