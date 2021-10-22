Who is eligible for the booster vaccine? How can I make a reservation?

NS government Launched Media Blitz, which encourages people to pick up the Covid-19 Booster Jab. We already have thousands of reservations this week.

With the number of cases reported per day in the UK exceeding 50,000 for the first time since mid-July, there is a move to encourage vaccination.

Here are some questions about boosters answered.

Why do you need a booster?

Booster Jab boosts the immunity of people who are already fully vaccinated against the virus.

NS NHS Booster Jab said it would help improve protection from the first two doses of the vaccine and provide long-term protection against the serious illness caused by Covid-19.

Do boosters make a big difference?

Vaccine booster shot developed by Pfizer When BioNTech The two companies claimed after the trial that it had a dramatic effect. The booster dose given to patients who had the first two jabs showed a relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6% when compared to patients who did not receive boosters.

Pfizer said there were 5 cases of Covid-19 in the booster group and 109 cases in the non-boostered group during the study period.

Who are you targeting?

Boosters are for people over the age of 50, people living and working in long-term care facilities for the elderly, front-line healthcare professionals and social welfare workers.

All clinically very vulnerable individuals, as well as those aged 16-65 years in the Covid-risk group (included in priority groups 1-9 at the time of initial vaccine deployment), are also eligible for jab. Boosters will also be provided to adults who share their households with vulnerable people.

At what point do people receive boosters?

Booster doses can only be given to people who have been at least 6 months old since the second dose of coronavirus vaccine.

But is there a story of that change?

Yes. The interval between the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and booster immunization could be reduced from 6 months to 5 months under a plan reported to be discussed by ministers and experts. ..

The government said the time interval between doses was a matter of experts from the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI).

Which jab will you be given as a booster?

JCVI has stated that people prefer to take Pfizer jabs as a third dose, regardless of which jab was given first.

However, it said that half the dose of Moderna jab could be used as an alternative.

According to the NHS, if you are unable to get the Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, you may be offered a booster dose of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine.

How do I make a booster reservation?

According to the NHS, most people are invited to book at a larger vaccination center, pharmacy, or local NHS service such as a general practitioner.

Man If you do not receive your invitation within a week of the 6-month milestone, you can book online without an invitation.

Can I get a flu shot at the same time as the booster?

Yes. According to the NHS, most people who can get the Covid-19 booster vaccine are eligible for the annual flu vaccine and are safe to get at the same time.

What was the take-up like?

In the UK, an estimated 4.7 million Covid-19 boosters have been given from a total of 4.4 million Wednesdays.

Paul Carter, 75, from Middleton, Leeds, was one of the first to receive a Covid-19 booster vaccination

How are people encouraged to get boosters?

Starting Friday night, a TV ad will be played that encourages “immunized, boosted and protected” featuring NHS nurses explaining the benefits of influenza vaccination and coronavirus booster vaccines. ..

Targeted digital advertising is also featured on video websites such as social media platforms, digital radio and YouTube.