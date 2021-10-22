Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 575 new infections have occurred in Maine, with more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases.





Main health officials reported 575 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the state beyond 100,000 confirmed or estimated cases since the start of the pandemic. Despite milestones and persistently high levels of infection, the overall per capita rate of cases in Maine is still lower than in any other state except Vermont and Hawaii. These two states and Wyoming are the only states that have yet to reach 100,000. Two more deaths were reported on Friday, bringing the state to a total of 1,115, according to data tracked by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The mortality rate of 82 per 100,000 in Maine is also the third lowest of any state, despite its highest population. The average number of cases per day for 7 days was 457, a decrease from 517 cases two weeks ago, which is the same as this time last month. Infections are more prevalent in low-vaccination counties as delta variants continue to spread to some states, such as Maine, and recede in other parts of the country that surged in the summer. According to the US CDC, the average number of cases in the US for seven days was just over 73,000 on Friday, about half that of last month. In this country, the average daily death toll from COVID-19 is 1,252, a 29% decrease from the average of 1,769 a month ago. The hospitalization was not renewed on Friday morning, but as of Thursday there were 197 individuals hospitalized in Maine with COVID-19. Of these, 71 were on critical care and 31 were on mechanical ventilation. Recent hospitalizations are dominated by unvaccinated individuals or vaccinated people who are older and have other health problems, officials said. Despite the nationwide decline in hospitalizations over the last few weeks, hospitalization rates in Maine remain high. According to the US CDC, the average number of COVID-19 inpatients this week was 50,791, a decrease of 11% from the previous week. When it comes to vaccination, the state has seen an increase in numbers over the last few weeks, many of which are Pfizer vaccines recommended for individuals over the age of 65, immunocompromised people, and people working at heights. Due to the second vaccination. Risk field.That pace may follow up further Approval of additional dose on Thursday For Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. As of Friday, the state had administered a final dose of 900,053 vaccines. That’s 67% of all Mainers and 76% of qualified 12+. In addition, 70,784 third doses were given. Vaccination rates remain low among many rural counties and young adults, as they have been for months. In addition to additional doses to adults, children aged 5 to 11 will meet next month at Pfizer after the US CDC Advisory Board meets on November 2-3 to review the data and make recommendations. May be eligible for vaccines. State-wide health authorities and schools are already preparing to deploy shots to young children. This story will be updated ” Previous Congressman Golden gives maine legislators views on Biden’s $ 3.5 billion bill

