Mindy Kaling shares important health updates and makes them fashionable





Mindy Kaling recently used Instagram to share a photo of herself in a hospital robe and told her followers that she went to the “Annual Mammogram.”

On the breast cancer During October’s Consciousness Month, an actor comedian encouraged others to be screened for breast cancer by writing in the photo caption: Last year, many women missed the annual mammogram. Hopefully you can make a reservation for a check. That is very important. Tag me with your mammogram photo, and you know I’m going to comment. (Sic) “ The two 42-year-old mothers, who walked the red carpet many times and posted their stylish photos on social media, seem to have taken a secret mirror while in the hospital. Thanks to Kaling, who has 6 million followers on Instagram, for shedding light on this very important health check. Indian Express Had Previously reported The mammogram is the standard approach for screening for breast cancer. According to Dr. Madhuri Burande Laha, an obstetrics and gynecology consultant at Motherhood Hospital in Radisson, Pune, women vary in the appropriate age for taking mammograms. Some studies recommend doing it in their thirties, and some suggest that it is ideal to do it before the age of 45. Dr. Raha explained that doctors cannot predict which breast cancers will spread beyond the breast and which will remain contained. As a result, annual mammograms are considered optimal for early detection of cancer, increasing the chances of cure and reducing the risk of death. Breast cancer is the leading cause of death in women around the world. In the pandemic, many women were unable to screen themselves due to blockades in different parts of the world. However, as mentioned above, it is ideal to check yourself at least once a year. 📣 Follow us for other lifestyle news Instagram | twitter | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

