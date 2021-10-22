Here’s how to get a jab





The French influenza vaccination campaign will begin today (October 22nd), four days earlier than originally planned. read more: French influenza jab campaign launched for vulnerable groups The government hopes that this vaccination drive will complement the Covid vaccination campaign and help control the number of people hospitalized with one or both viruses. Since the beginning of 2020, when blockade restrictions and social distance measures became part of our daily lives, “there was little influenza virus distribution. [but] French health director Jerome Salomon said at a press conference yesterday (October 21). Therefore, health professionals fear that the flu epidemic will increase more than usual this winter, as few people are currently immune, and people are beginning to ease compliance with Covid-related hygiene measures. I have. “People at risk for a serious form of Covid are also at risk for bad cases of influenza,” Salomon added. Therefore, this year’s supply of influenza vaccines will increase by about 17% over last year, prompting vulnerable groups to pick them up. These groups are: 65 years of age or older

People get chronic health

Obese person

Pregnant woman

Immunosuppressed patients and their immediate aides

People who have come into contact with babies under 6 months old

Health care workers. Influenza vaccination has already begun at Care Homes, where the campaign started on Monday. The broader campaign will continue until January 31, 2022. How do I get a flu shot? Eligible groups should have received a letter containing a voucher for the vaccine. This will ensure that the jab is fully covered by the warranty Maradi. Once the vaccine is collected, these people can receive injections from selected medical professionals, such as pharmacists, doctors, nurses and midwives, without the need for a prescription. If you are an adult and have not yet received an invitation from Assurance maladie, you can ask your doctor, nurse, or pharmacist to use a specialist to print the letter. Ameripro Portal. Pregnant women can ask the midwife. Adults who are not in the priority group can receive the vaccine if their doctor prescribes it. In that case, part of the cost will be borne by Guarantee Maradi. On the other hand, people under the age of 18 who are in good health to be vaccinated should consult a doctor to get a prescription. If you do not have a prescription, you may be able to purchase the vaccine from a pharmacy for € 6.20 to € 11.13 after November 22, depending on the type of vaccine. The vaccine is effective about 15 days after injection, so it is important to get the jab as soon as possible. Haute autorité desanté, a health care quality regulator, has confirmed that both Covid and the flu vaccine can be safely given on the same day. There is one jab on each arm. This winter, people are also encouraged to keep observing social distance and hygiene measures to avoid co-circulation of Covid and the influenza virus. Related article When will the 2021 French influenza vaccination campaign begin? Colds and flu are on the rise in France: what are some popular drug brands? Health professionals concerned about the effects of Covid on winter illness French health officials say Covid and flu can be safely vaccinated together

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.connexionfrance.com/French-news/France-s-flu-vaccination-campaign-begins-Here-s-how-to-get-your-jab The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos