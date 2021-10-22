Pfizer COVID vaccine is safe, effective in children ages 5-11, new data show

In the next two weeks, two government agencies have released new data from Pfizer-is BioNTech convincing enough to justify granting the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11? You need to decide.

According to experts, the vaccine is very safe and needs to have a significant impact on the pandemic to justify its use in this age group, as children are unlikely to become severely ill with COVID-19. ..

Data released on Friday show that they appear to be.

Documents prepared for next week A meeting of the Food and Drug Advisory Board has shown that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is more than 90% effective in children ages 5-11.

Of the more than 2,200 children in this age group, 1,500 received active vaccines, but only 19 were infected with COVID-19. Three children infected with COVID-19 after vaccination generally had some mild symptoms such as cough, sore throat, and headache, and no fever was reported. Meanwhile, 16 infected in the placebo group suffered more symptoms and 10 tolerated the fever.

No serious cases or deaths from COVID-19 were seen in either group.

Because the delta mutation is so contagious, parents can choose to vaccinate their children or expect the COVID-19 case to be non-serious, says an epidemiologist at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. William Hanage says.

“It’s at stake,” he said. “Delta is so contagious that you will find you.”

On Tuesday, the first panel of two independent review panels will examine data from the Pfizer-BioNTech trials aged 5-11 to determine if the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks of that age group. Children in this age group receive one-third of the adult dose given in two injections at least every three weeks.

The FDA Commissioner will then need to approve the shot, along with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Board and CDC Director scheduled for November 2nd and 3rd.

Immunologist and presidential adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that vaccination of 28 million American children in this age group is likely to make a substantial difference in the pandemic process. ..

“If we can vaccinate the overwhelming majority of 28 million children, I think it will play a big role in reducing the spread of infection in the community,” he said in a White House briefing.

Due to the highly contagious delta variant, children are now infected with COVID-19 and infect others just like adults, even though about half of children infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic. Fauci says it is likely to do so.

In this age group, there were approximately 1.8 million COVID-19 cases as of mid-October, 143 COVID-19-related deaths in the United States, and 8,622 COVID-19-related deaths by mid-September. I was hospitalized. COVID-19 currently sends about 30 out of 100,000 children to the hospital.

Dr. Cody Meissner, a member of the FDA’s advisory board, said he would not vote to support injections in children aged 5 to 11 unless he was convinced that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks.

“I want clear evidence that vaccine harm and side effects are less frequent,” said Meissner, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Boston’s Tuft University School of Medicine. “I definitely want to vaccinate my children, but I don’t want to make more illnesses than the virus causes.

In another group of about 2,400 children between the ages of 5 and 11, about 1,600 were vaccinated with active vaccines and all side effects, including rashes, rashes and pain at the injection site, were reported to be mild. rice field. Like adults, children suffered more side effects after the second dose than after the first dose.

The study was too small to show the serious side effects seen in older children and adults, including myocarditis.

Of the three vaccines available in the United States, only Pfizer-BioNTech has completed studies in children and has requested FDA approval for their use.

According to Meissner, children can become infected with COVID-19, but they are not the major vector of the disease, as is the case with influenza.

Children under the age of 10 are far less likely to get the disease than older children and adolescents, Hanage said.

Children can be as weakly protected as adults, according to Hanage, but if children aged 5 to 11 are now vaccinated, schools are open and the virus is more likely to spread in the winter. During that time, the infection can be suppressed.

In conclusion, Hanage says the vaccine is effective.

“We’ve seen what Delta can do in the absence of vaccines,” he said. “We are in a much better place than we are.”

