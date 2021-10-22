Health
Did you catch the “super cold”?Readers have their opinion
Hundreds of people shared the experience of a terrible cold-it’s the flu, not Covid-19.
Social distance, wearing masks, and encounters outside all limit contact with a variety of illnesses and infectious diseases.
Because immunity to various other respiratory illnesses is generally lower than before the Covid-19 pandemic, many people report so-called “super cold” symptoms when they have the first mild illness for a long time. I have.
Medical experts say that people are at a much higher risk of death if they are infected with both Covid-19 and the flu.
In addition to rising Covid-19 infection rates, one of the consequences of pandemic deregulation in recent months is an increase in the incidence of people with colds and the flu, when many people catch a cold. I am reporting more serious symptoms.
The reader’s opinion is as follows.
PAULINE HOLDEN: “Yes, I live in Menorca.
“I’ve never had a cold since I lived here. My friends are coming and I can’t shift.”
SUE DENISE: “After five days of sore throat, I only got what I could describe as the worst mucous cold and cough I’ve ever had.
“After two weeks, I progressed to a chest infection. Antibiotics classified it and I felt very good in almost a month.”
Oxford Email Reader: “I had this terrible cold and everything went back to negative, so I took the Covid test every day. I have the worst cold I’ve ever had and honestly feel like death. I’m really sacrificed because two healthy boys are taking care of me. I just want to feel better. Cold and flu pills aren’t working. ”
NAOMI LANIGHAN: “Another reason why you can wear a mask at a store is that you haven’t had a cold or cough since the first blockade started. This is very unusual for me.”
Wayne Bentley: “No, but if it’s good, I had a great day.”
SALLY RIDGE: “I’m suffering from it now, I feel absolutely terrible, I’ve never had a cold like this. Sadly, I have my beloved mother’s funeral on Wednesday, It will be somehow the right mess! ”
KAREN HOWE: “Yes, I feel worse than when I had Covid. The cough I had lasted for 5 weeks eventually got rid of it by the doctor giving me antibiotics.”
Stacy Totman: “I didn’t cross my fingers. It doesn’t sound good at all.”
Kim Healy: “Yes, I’m still coughing and rough for three weeks.”
SUZANNE SAUNTER: “Oh yeah! I haven’t had a cold like this for years! It’s been a week now, but I don’t see any signs of a shift. I was knocked out for a moment.”
BECCA CHAPLIN: “I still have a cough and sore throat after 2 weeks.”
SALLY ASHE: “Yes, I had it, so I have my kid and my partner-I still have a cough for two weeks.”
RACHEL EDWARDS: “Yes, it lasted for weeks, and the cough is still hanging.”
Spencer Callow: “Yes. It took me a few days to get rid of my sore throat, malaise, and headaches on October 1st, and to return to my normal self and still have a bad cough.”
Sarah Woodward: “My two-year-old kid has this terrible cold and is suffocating at night with a cough, which is painful.
“Lifting one end of the bed and the steam plugin is some of the attempts to help ease it.”
JAZMINE PARHAM: “My 4-year-old kid has. On September 20, he was in a really bad condition. Finally, he had a clean drop and a dry cough. Now he still coughs. And today he was full of it again and had two nights of body temperature at night. Covid PCR results are pending. ”
Marie Rackett: “Yes, twice! Every 8 weeks. Both a cold for 2 weeks and a constant cough for another week.
“I had a second chest infection and antibiotics, but it wasn’t good!”
Stephen Pitcher: “It’s so cold? No one is willing to deal with the huge trunk mammals in the room?
“Twenty months ago, many of us also experienced the” worst cold ever. ” In my case, both showed exactly the same symptoms, effects, and intensity.
“Buckle up, passengers, I’ll be back here.”
Kay Heart: “Yes, three weeks ago, I still feel sick today.”
EMMA LOUISE: “Yes, it lasted for two weeks. I toured my little family.
“Small kids just go back to school this week after a break of nearly two weeks.
“It hasn’t fully recovered, but it still feels a bit bundled, but it’s 80% better.”
—
