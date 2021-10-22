NJ reports 22 COVID deaths and 1,300 cases. Currently, 6M and above are fully vaccinated.

Friday New Jersey reported an additional 1,300 COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Cases and 22 confirmed deaths as the state exceeded 6 million people who were completely vaccinated against the virus.

The 7-day average of confirmed positive tests in the states dropped to 1,223, down 9% from a week ago and 36% from a month ago. This is also the lowest seven-day average since August 9, when New Jersey was in the early stages of a delta variant surge.

State-wide infection rates also fell to 0.85, down from 0.87 on Thursday and 0.89 on Wednesday. If the infection rate is less than 1, it means that each infected person has infected less than one other person with the virus and the outbreak has not spread.

As of Thursday night, 70 of the 71 New Jersey hospitals had 857 hospitalized cases of confirmed or suspected coronavirus. According to state data.. One hospital did not report the data.

108 patients were discharged in the 24 hours until Thursday night. Of those who were hospitalized 217 They were in the intensive care unit, 118 of whom were on ventilators.

The state-wide positive rate for tests conducted on Saturday, the latest available day, was 4.94%. Positive rates tend to be higher on weekends when there are fewer tests performed.

The delta variant represents 100% of all cases currently in circulation, state health commissioner Judith Persicily said on Monday.

Although the number of states is improving, officials have warned that the weather continues to cool and the holiday season is approaching. This could attract more people indoors and increase the numbers even further.

More than 6 million people living, working or studying in New Jersey (approximately 9.2 million residents) are now fully vaccinated. Murphy said last week that more than 75% of eligible people in the state were fully vaccinated.

More than 6.8 million people in the state receive at least one dose, and about 369,000 receive a third dose or booster immunization.

Authorities said Monday that there were currently 36,616 groundbreaking COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people in the state. Of these, 794 were hospitalized and only 215 died.

From the week of September 27th to October 2nd, there were 2,352 breakthrough cases out of a total of 10,632 positive tests. Of these groundbreaking cases, 17 were hospitalized, during which two died.

12 of 21 New Jersey counties “High” rate of coronavirus infection, According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number has declined in recent weeks.

The Bergen, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, and Somerset counties were all downgraded to a substantive infection rate, with Essex county downgraded to moderate and Union county down to low. The CDC recommends that all people in high-incidence counties wear masks in public indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Indoor masking is recommended for unvaccinated people in Essex and Union counties.

Throughout the first few weeks of the school year, the New Jersey district At least 126 outbreaks were reported in schools, A total of 658 cases as of Tuesday. This is an increase of 30 outbreaks and a total of 137 cases since last week.

Outbreaks in school are defined as three or more cases that are determined by contact tracing to be transmitted between staff or students while in school. The total number of staff and students is not included.

A total of 27,828 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in more than 19 months in New Jersey, the early epicenter of the pandemic, according to state dashboards.that is The second highest number of deaths from coronavirus per capita In the United States

The state reported a total of 1,032,525 confirmed cases out of more than 15.8 million PCR tests performed since the announcement of the first case on March 4, 2020. The state also reported 155,044 positive antigens or rapid tests.

According to the state, at least 8,603 deaths from COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. State data.. There have been active outbreaks at 159 facilities, with 698 resident cases and 641 staff cases.

As of Friday, more than 242 million positive COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins University, The virus has killed more than 4.9 million people. The United States reports the highest number of cases (more than 45.3 million) and deaths (more than 733,400) in any country.

More than 6.7 billion vaccines have been administered worldwide.

