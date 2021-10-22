7 dental hygiene tips for a healthy smile, teeth and gums

Our smile is one of our most important features. It’s a way we can communicate with others, express ourselves, relieve tension and even improve our health.

A smile releases endorphins that help reduce blood pressure, pain, pain, and boost the immune system. Therefore, knowing how to care for and maintain good dental health is essential to our health.

Chat with Dr. Petya Chaprazova on the dental team for more information. Dental Art Implant Clinic.. Below she shares seven simple steps that anyone can follow for healthy teeth and gums.

1. Maintain a proper oral hygiene routine

"It's a good idea to brush your teeth twice a day for at least two minutes and take special care to reach all areas of your mouth, including the back of your teeth, gum lines, and tongue," says Petia.











When flossing, use a gentle stroke to avoid damaging your gums.

Establish a working routine for you that can be repeated every morning and evening. This is one of the best ways to maintain a shining smile and prevent other tooth problems such as periodontal disease and tooth decay.

2. Switch to a clean part of dental floss each time you move to a new tooth

Part of establishing a correct dental hygiene routine is knowing how to use your device.

“When you do dental floss, you need to use an appropriate amount of about 5 cm. Then wrap it around your thumb and index finger to improve movement,” Petya explains.

Slide the floss up and down around each tooth and move it slowly to prevent cuts and injuries. For better results, use different areas of dental floss for each part you clean.











Check the label on the bottle to see how much mouthwash you use and if you need to dilute it with water.

3. Use the right amount of mouthwash

It can be difficult to know how much mouthwash should be used and for how long.

“If you follow the instructions on the label or if the rule of thumb isn’t right, fill the bottle cap on the mouthwash. You’ll need to stir the solution around your mouth for 30 seconds before you spit it out,” Petya said. say.

Some mouthwashes need to be diluted with water. It is advisable to check the bottle before applying.

4. Stick to a healthy diet

Nutrition also plays an important role in helping you take care of your teeth and gums. Adding certain foods, such as leafy vegetables, nuts, and berries, to your diet can enhance your oral health.

“These foods are rich in the nutrients and calcium needed for healthy teeth and gums,” says Petia. “Also, acidic sodas and sugary foods can erode the enamel that protects your teeth, so you should avoid eating too much.”

5. Visit your dentist at least twice a year

“Getting regular dental examinations helps ensure that proper oral hygiene is maintained. Dentists make any changes to their routines to improve dental and gum care. I can advise you if you can do it, “says Petia.











Dental implant surgery can restore the appearance and function of lost natural teeth.

6. Seek dental implant treatment to restore the look and feel of the teeth

“One of the most common tooth problems we treat patients with is tooth loss,” says Petia.

Tooth loss The structure of the face may change and the jawbone may contract, making it appear older. It can also cause improper occlusal distribution, put additional strain on natural teeth and cause irreparable damage.

“This is why it is best to address these issues as soon as possible. With the help of. Dental implant treatment, We can help restore the appearance and function of lost natural teeth, “says Petia.

7. Book a consultation at the Dental Art Implant Clinic to regain confidence in your smile

The Dental Art Implant Clinic can provide advice on how to improve your smile. Orthodontic treatments such as Invisalign can be used with the help of veneers to straighten teeth and address cosmetic problems such as discoloration of teeth, missing teeth and gaps.

“Using the latest dental implant treatments and techniques, a team of dental professionals can address a wide range of dental problems,” says Petia. “We can help you feel great and ensure that you are confident in sharing your smile with the world.”

