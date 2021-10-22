Explainer: Is it time to get the COVID-19 booster? which one?

Millions of Americans have been targeted by the COVID-19 booster and are now able to get a different vaccine than the first injection.

Millions of Americans have been targeted by the COVID-19 booster, but understanding who is targeted and when can be confusing. And in addition to the challenge, this time, people can choose different brands of vaccines for that additional dose.

Many factors, including the vaccine you started and when your last dose was, will help you decide when to qualify. Like the first shot, the booster is free and available in pharmacies, clinics and clinics.

There are some things you need to know.

Why do you need a booster?

Fully vaccinated people remain strongly protected from hospitalization and death from COVID-19. However, immunity to infection can decline over time, and highly contagious delta mutants are widespread.We health Authorities want to strengthen the protection of people at risk who were vaccinated a few months ago, but they still prioritize the first unvaccinated injection.

Is Booster available for all three US-approved vaccines?

Yes, Pfizer boosters started last month, and this week the government cleared extra doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccination that too. However, who qualifies and when depends on the vaccine that was originally given.

Can I get a booster now?

If the first shot of Pfizer or Moderna is taken, the last dose is at least 6 months ago and is a young adult who is 65 years of age or older, has health problems, or has work or living conditions. If you are eligible. There is an increased risk of serious illness and exposure to the coronavirus. For example, health care workers are included because they are regularly exposed to the virus and cannot work with even the mildest infections.

What if I get a J & J shot?

Anyone who took a J & J shot at least two months ago, regardless of age or other factors, is eligible.

Why are there different recommendations for different vaccines?

A single dose of the J & J vaccine is less effective than a double dose of the Moderna or Pfizer formula, and health officials have determined that it is important for J & J recipients to achieve similar levels of protection. As for timing, J & J only tested more people with a two-month booster than one every six months. For those vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer, there is no clear data that everyone needs another vaccination, but at least some people’s immunity to infection seems to have diminished in about 6 months. ..

What if I don’t want to wait 6 months?

Experts agree that getting a booster right away can reduce profits. Timing is important because the immune system gradually builds a layer of defense over the course of several months and matures its response, increasing another possibility. Subsequent administration provides even stronger protection.

What does the “mixing and matching” booster effect mean?

It means a different brand of booster than your original vaccination. This gives you flexibility in situations such as nursing homes where you can only bring in one type of booster. It also gives people at risk of rare side effects associated with one type of vaccine the option to switch to another shot.

Should I look for another vaccine?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration did not recommend people switching, but left the option open. Preliminary results from a government study found that additional doses of the vaccine caused a boost in antibodies that fight the virus, regardless of which shot people started with. For those originally J & J vaccinated, the Moderna and Pfizer shots seemed to provide a stronger boost. However, researchers warned that the study was too small to say that one combination was better than another.

Do I need a booster to be considered fully vaccinated?

No, according to the CDC, people are still considered fully vaccinated from two weeks after the second vaccination with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or a single vaccination with J & J.

Will this be my last booster?

No one knows. Some scientists believe that they may eventually be vaccinated against COVID-19 on a regular basis, such as the annual flu shot. However, researchers need to study how long the protection from current boosters will last.

———

The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.