Connect with us

Health

COVID Vaccine and Influenza Vaccine: What You Need to Know

Published

22 seconds ago

on

By

 


[MUSIC PLAYING]

Speaker: How about COVID-19?

Does the mRNA vaccine work?

COVID vaccine is currently available

Available.

Some of the COVID-19 vaccines

What do you do with the mRNA vaccine?

What does this mean?

mRNA vaccine

Different from the past

vaccination.

RNA vaccine does not expose you

Instead, to the actual virus

They are made of messenger

Ribonucleic acid or mRNA.

This is a type of molecule

Give instructions to cells

About how to make various types

Of protein.

mRNA molecule

The natural part of our cells

And how our bodies work.

Researchers are working

With mRNA vaccine

For many years.

They are made easier

Safely in the lab

Than the vaccine that uses

virus.

Because of this, they can also

Made faster.

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

Passed many tests in the lab

And among thousands of people

Meets strict standards

From the FDA.

So how do these vaccines work?

First, the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

Is injected into the muscle

On the upper arm.

Some muscle cells take mRNA

Vaccine instructions

Make harmless works

Of a protein called

Spike protein.

This protein was found

Outside of SARS-CoV-2

The virus that causes COVID-19.

Then the muscle cells are destroyed

Explanation of how to make

Spike protein.

mRNA never goes

In the nucleus of your cell

Where the DNA is stored.

The newly created peaplomer is now

Sitting on the surface

Of muscle cells.

Your immune system senses

Spike protein

As a foreign threat to destroy

Start making antibodies

To fight anything

It comes with that spike protein.

This will help your body

Immune system recognizes

If you have it, fight the real virus

It will be displayed so far.

It’s like recognizing someone

Depending on the hat they are wearing.

Your body

Ready to discover COVID-19

Repel it before it grows

In the cells of your body.

Fast facts to remember

About COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

They help get your body

Ready to fight COVID-19

Virus, before it makes you sick

They don’t use

Live, dead, or weak virus,

They can’t give you COVID-19,

They do not affect your DNA.

want to know more,

For more information, please visit cdc.gov

Information about mRNA vaccines.

You can also learn more about

How the vaccine was approved

At fda.gov.

[SWOOSH]

[MUSIC PLAYING]

..

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.webmd.com/children/vaccines/news/20211022/covid-vaccine-flu-vaccine-what-to-know

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: