Covid: It is estimated that 1 in 45 people is infected because Wales has the highest case rate since July 2020.

About 1 in 45 people in Wales is infected coronavirus -According to the latest figures, it is the highest since the estimation started in July 2020.

Wales had the highest estimated case rates in the UK countries during the week leading up to October 16, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It is estimated that one in 55 people in the United Kingdom was infected with the virus at the same time.

Northern Ireland and Scotland figures are rather healthy, reported to be 1 in 130 and 1 in 90, respectively.

Percentage of people estimated to have Covid-19 in the week leading up to October 16

2.31% Wales

1.79% England

0.90% Scotland

0.76% Northern Ireland

It is estimated that about 2.3% of Welsh people tested positive for Covid between October 10th and 16th, which is equivalent to 70,300 people.

There were 3,296 new cases of coronavirus reported by the Wales Public Health Service in the 24 hours until Friday (October 22), while 11 new deaths were reported during the same period.

The latest 7-day infection rate up to October 17 is currently 681.9 cases per 100,000 people, the highest 7-day infection rate since the start of the pandemic.

As of last week, it was confirmed that 720 inpatients in a Welsh hospital had the virus. This is 7% of all inpatients.

Despite the increase in recent months, that number is well below the peak of 2,054 inpatients (23% of total) recorded by Public Health Wales in the week leading up to March 1, 2021. ..

Hospitalizations have increased in recent months, but are below the number of hospitalizations recorded at the height of the second wave. credit: PA image

NHS Wales‘Chief Executive Officer Andrew Goodall said Double challenge warned The rise of Covid’s pandemics and other respiratory viruses makes winter “one of the most difficult things we’ve ever faced.”

There is also growing concern that a continuous increase in cases could lead to the third largest surge in death.

Modeling by Swansea University predicts that the number of deaths in Wales can reach 20-30 per day. In contrast, at its first peak last year, there were about 35 people, and last winter there were about 45 people per day.

The Welsh Government’s Technical Advisory Group also predicts that hospitalizations will double next month to about 100 per day. This is the same percentage experienced during the first wave of the virus.

“England’s Plan B is currently Welsh’s Plan A, and Welsh’s Plan A doesn’t seem to be working. Dr. Simon Williams

Dr. Simon Williams, a public health behavioral scientist at Swansea University, told ITV Wales: As far as cases are concerned, the UK has one of the highest case rates in the world and Wales has the highest case rate in the UK.

“What I’m worried about is the capacity of the NHS. Beds are currently about 90% capacity, and this vague idea of ​​not introducing new limits until the NHS is overwhelmed is what the NHS people say. Does not match what you are doing.

“We talk about what we learned from the previous wave, what was previously more difficult, and did you ask if we should do more now?”Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan insisted on the reintroduction of Covid restrictions before Christmas is now “impossible”.

On Friday, a Welsh government spokesperson told ITV Wales: Unlike the United Kingdom, we continue to maintain the use of face covers in most indoor public spaces and public transport and continue to ask people to work from home as much as possible.

“We also introduced the Covid Pass for people attending large-scale events and nightclubs as part of a package of measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Very high vaccination rates have reduced the risk of getting a serious illness with the coronavirus, but it is clear that we are in a very difficult winter season.

“We are all playing a role in reducing the risk of the spread of the virus and enabling the NHS to meet very high levels of demand over the coming winter months.

“We encourage those who do not yet have the vaccine to step forward and help keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

Second intake of vaccine by age group (PHW) Second Vaccine Dose Intake by Priority Group (PHW): 80 years and over: 95.3% 75-79 years: 96.3% 70-74 years old: 95.8% 65-69 years old: 94.3% 60-64 years old: 92.4% 55-59 years old: 90.4% 50-54 years old: 88.2% 40-49 years old: 82.2% 30-39 years old: 73.4% 18-29 years old: 70.3% 16-17 years: 23.5% 12 to 15 years old: 0.3% Back to top

Despite the Welsh government’s message, Dr. Williams said they were responsible for acting before the NHS was overwhelmed, but warned that the reintroduction of restrictions would be “unsold.”

He continued. “The slow rate of vaccination of young people in Wales is a major reason we are here.

“We cannot improve our capabilities, and the Welsh government must be responsible and responsible for making booster programs and immunization of young people easier.

“Reintroduction of restrictions will be a difficult sale for those who have been told that vaccination programs are the route out of the pandemic.

“I think there is a compliance issue because many people have changed their minds. It’s as if the vaccine provided the finish line.

“People were much more motivated to do what they had to do, and people would be really disappointed with the idea of ​​returning to the message or meeting restrictions of staying home.”