Colchester Hospital Vaccination Protesters





There was unanimous condemnation of protesters against vaccination who rushed to Colchester Hospital alleging to provide legal documents to staff members. This comes after a video posted on social media of a group of protesters asking them to enter the hospital and hand over a letter to a female staff member. The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 20, at the Colchester Hospital operated by East Suffolk and the North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. In response to this video, Sasha Savage, Director of Eastern Health, UNISON, said: “NHS workers are better aware of the horrific effects of pandemics than anyone else. They have seen patients, colleagues and friends die in the hands of this deadly virus. You may also want to see: “Stress levels are breaking through the roof as we struggle to deal with the impact on Covid and other services. The last thing NHS staff needs right now is the importance of protecting us all. To be harassed by a gang of self-proclaimed activists who compare to the Nazis who are doing a good job. “I hope the NHS and police will do everything they can to protect our staff from this horrific treatment.” Protesters who saw handing brown envelopes to staff members claimed that Covid was a “hoax” and that the hospital was operating illegally. Covid cases continue to grow in the region. More than 4,000 people tested positive for virus last week Neill Moloney, Interim CEO of East Suffolk and the North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The group didn’t ask for that permission, and they weren’t on the hospital grounds, so they were asked to move on.” Colchester’s MP Will Quince said in a tweet: “I know that the shocking incident at Colchester Hospital yesterday is shared on social media. “Our hard-working NHS staff is worth more than this. “I refuse to share the video because these conspiracy theorists want it, but I’ll tell you to get your jabs and boosters.”

