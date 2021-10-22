The first two people of the year to die of West Nile virus





Pinal County reported on Wednesday the deaths of the first two people of the year from the West Nile virus in the “harshest” year of county history. The Pinal County Public Health Service said in a statement that the two who died were over 80 years old and suffered from at least one other illness or condition. The statement read that 46 confirmed cases and 61 potential cases are currently under investigation in Pinal County. According to the release, Arizona experienced one of the worst West Nile virus seasons after “a heavy monsoon that allowed mosquitoes to spread the disease.” According to the Arizona Department of Health, deaths in Arizona have increased from 14 to 43 in three weeks. The West Nile virus season in Arizona lasts until the end of October. “In Arizona, the incidence of West Nile virus-induced neuroinvasive disease is above average, exceeding 0.75 cases per 100,000 population,” the county said. West Nile virus reached record numbers in Arizona this year — 550 possible confirmed cases so far after a heavy monsoon that allowed mosquito breeding. Like COVID-19, some people do not feel symptomatic when infected with the West Nile virus, while others experience the disease as a life-changing condition, causing serious long-term medical problems and disabilities. increase. This year, more than half of the recorded cases were symptomatic. According to the Pinal County Public Health Service, the virus can cause mild illness for several days or a more serious condition that affects the central nervous system. Some symptoms include fever, malaise, joint pain, neck stiffness, and changes in mental status. If you experience symptoms after recent exposure to mosquitoes, it is advisable to consult your health care provider. Pinal County also proposes to remove pooled water such as flowerpots and dog bowls, maintain pools, and prevent the spread of West Nile virus by wearing long sleeves and EPA-approved or CDC-recommended mosquito repellents. doing. Chris Reymouth, Director of Environmental Health, Pinal County, said: Contact breaking news reporter Mackenzie Blower [email protected] Or on Instagram @_photomac_.. Support local journalism. apply azcentral.com today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/pinal-breaking/2021/10/22/pinal-county-first-2-people-year-dead-west-nile-virus/6124155001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

