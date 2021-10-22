Why do medical advice often change?Doctor’s explanation





The exchange advice issued when research improved earlier advice, and the complete reversal that occurs because general medical practice did not actually function or even harm science ahead of science. It can be difficult to tell the difference. Here are some examples of true medical flip-flops in recent years. Menopausal hormones to protect the heart: In 2002Decades of advice on the heart benefits of menopausal hormones have been discontinued after researchers have detected more heart attacks in women taking hormones, a major study called the Women’s Health Initiative. It seems that it changed overnight. Later on, doctors misinterpreted data from observational studies. Current advice: Hormones can relieve menopausal symptoms, but should not be used to prevent chronic illness.

Vioxx as a treatment for low-risk arthritis: In 1999, the Food and Drug Administration approved Vioxx as a breakthrough analgesic. This is because it reduces the risk of gastrointestinal problems.But by 2004, Merck withdrew the drug as studies showed so much. Increased risk of heart attack..

Aged knee arthroscopic surgery: For years, partial removal of torn meniscal tissue has been the most common orthopedic surgery in the United States, performed approximately 700,000 times a year. In 2013, Finnish researchers When I compared the operation to the “fake” procedure, I found that there was no benefit. Currently, most doctors recommend physiotherapy instead.

High doses of vitamins to reduce the risk of cancer and the heart: For years, doctors believed that various vitamins could reduce the risk of cancer and heart disease, but many studies have shown the opposite. NS Study of beta-carotene and vitamin A We have found that supplements actually increase the risk of lung cancer in male smokers. Vitamin E and selenium research, Believed to protect against prostate cancer, increases the risk of prostate cancer.

Stent for stable heart disease: Doctors have been used to insert stents (small wire mesh tubes that support open arteries) into millions of stable patients with heart disease. Studies found Surgical procedures have been no better than drug therapy to prevent a heart attack. Dr. Vinay Prasad, Associate Professor, University of California, San Francisco, and Dr. Adam S. Schiff, A professor of medicine at the University of Chicago School of Medicine coined the term “medical reversal” 40% of general medical practice What they reviewed turned out to be useless or harmful. In their book, “End Medical Reversal: Improve Results and Save Life“They said that most of these failed treatments were initially accepted because they were based on logical reasoning. “Often behind the reversal: all of these have good stories and they have good pathophysiological evidence,” said Dr. Cifu. “They should work, but things only work if they are shown to work, and people are very complicated.” Why Aspirin’s Advice Has Changed Daily aspirin can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, but it can also increase the risk of internal bleeding. The absolute risk of a bleeding event is relatively low, but the risk increases with age. Some experts say that new guidance from the Preventive Care Expert Committee to curb the use of aspirin should be seen as the latest advice to replace outdated guidance, not a true medical reversal. say.Earlier this year, the task force lowered its age Regular colonoscopy screening up to 45, Reduced from 50.The panel caused a turmoil a few years ago when a woman recommended that she start breast cancer Screening at age 50 instead of 40. “The Task Force is constantly reassessing based on the available data,” Dr. Baron H. Lerner, NYU Langone’s medical history and professor of medicine said. “This may be considered a flip-flop, but it’s actually adjusted based on evolving science.” For people with heart attacks, strokes, or other major cardiovascular problems, the use of aspirin to protect against a second event remains strong. The guidelines of the new preventive medicine expert committee do not change that advice. Changed is guidance for using aspirin to prevent the first heart attack or stroke. Early evidence in favor of aspirin to protect the heart was in 1988. 22,071 male doctors, Some of them took aspirin on a regular basis. The effect of the aspirin group was so dramatic that the study was stopped early — reducing the risk of heart attack by almost half.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/22/well/live/aspirin-heart-attack-stroke.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos