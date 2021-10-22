Health Unit reports 3 new COVID-19 cases





Article content There were three new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday by the Brandt County Health Unit in the last 24 hours.

Article content With three days left to report, there were 15 new cases this week. This puts the region at the lowest pace of the week, with 17 cases in the week leading up to August 8. The number of active cases has continued to decline and is now 18. The Brant Community Health Care System reports that the hospital has three COVID patients, one of whom is receiving critical care. One COVID patient was hospitalized on Thursday. BCHU reports two patients caring for differences due to the timing of the report or the fact that the health unit only records hospitalizations for patients residing in the area. Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,962 people in Brandt County have been COVID-19 positive, of which 3,915 have recovered. There were 29 local deaths due to COVID-19. As of June 14, BCHU reports COVID-19 cases every Monday by vaccination status. Since that date, 72.07 percent (418) of all cases have been unvaccinated, 11.9 percent (69) of cases have been vaccinated once, and 16.03 percent (93) of cases have been completely vaccinated. They were vaccinated people. .. The health unit has reported 1,661 variants of concern. Of these, 792 is the B.1.1.7 (UK) strain, 242 is the B.1.617 (India) strain, 89 is the P.1 (Brazil) strain, and 538 has some mutations detected. The total dose of vaccine given by BCHU was 229,351. The number includes 113,721 first doses, 114,218 second doses, and 1,412 third doses given to immunocompromised individuals and residents of nursing homes and retirement homes.

Article content Below is a list of clinics where the vaccine is given. Linden Park Mall (near the food court entrance), Friday, 10 am-6:30pm Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information on regional vaccine deployments and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on deployments in Ontario. There is one ongoing outbreak called Glenn Morris School Bascohort (October 17, 2 children / students). The following schools recorded cases this week. Banbury Heights School (October 18, 1 case);

Glenn Morris Central Public School (October 17, 1) Six Nations of the Grand River had 18 active cases as of Wednesday. There are two people from Six Nations who are currently hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, there have been 692 confirmed cases, of which 661 have been resolved. The exact number was not available, but 55% of the population is vaccinated and 48% are competing with a series of vaccinations. Six Nations has killed 14 people associated with the virus. On Friday, the Ontario Public Health Service reported 492 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Of the cases, 244 are from individuals who have not been vaccinated, who have been partially vaccinated, or whose vaccination status is unknown. The state’s 7-day moving average was 406, the same as Thursday. Twelve new deaths were reported on Friday, 11 of which occurred last month and one recorded from an ongoing over-death investigation in Ontario during a pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic, the number of people in the state who have died as a result of COVID-19 has been 9,839. Approximately 87% of Ontarians over the age of 12 received one COVID-19 vaccine and 83% received two doses.

