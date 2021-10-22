Are you confused about getting a Covid-19 booster? Here’s what you need to know:





Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Recommendations for booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines on Thursday. This will allow millions more Americans to get booster shots. Warrensky also supported a mixed-and-match approach to boosters, stating that qualified people could choose the vaccine they wanted as a booster. The CDC has readjusted its recommendations over the existing Pfizer booster recommendations, placing Moderna and Pfizer boosters in the same category. “For individuals who have been vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19, the following groups are eligible for booster shots at least 6 months after the first series,” he said. They include people: 65 years of age or older

18 years old or older living in a long-term care facility

18 years or older with underlying illness

18+ who work or live in a high-risk environment “For about 15 million people who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 years of age or older and who were vaccinated more than two months ago.” .. “These recommendations are another example of our basic effort to protect as many people as possible from COVID-19. Evidence is that all three US-approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe. And they are all very effective in reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death, even in the midst of the widely distributed delta variants. ” Warrensky said in a statement. The CDC’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Board will accept an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for each vaccine just hours after debating whether Moderna needs such extensive approval. Was resolved. Members agreed that a second vaccination is required because those who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson are less effective than Modana and Pfizer in preventing infection. “Currently, all three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States have booster recommendations,” said the CDC. “Eligible individuals can choose which vaccine to give as a booster dose,” he added. “Some people prefer the type of vaccine they receive first, while others prefer a different booster. The CDC’s recommendations allow for this type of mixture and match administration of booster shots.” Already, the pace of Americans getting booster doses is faster than that of first-time vaccinated people. CDC officials and others have stated that the best way to reduce the spread of the coronavirus is to vaccinate more people in the first place. “Millions of people will be eligible for new booster shots and will benefit from additional protection, but today’s action is that unvaccinated people take the first step and the first COVID. -19 should not interfere with the important task of ensuring vaccination. 65 million Americans remain unvaccinated and themselves, and their children, families and loved ones. , And leaving the community vulnerable, “the CDC said in a statement Thursday. “Currently available data show that all three COVID-19 vaccines approved or approved in the United States reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death, even for the widely distributed delta mutants. It continues to be very effective in doing so. It’s the best way to protect yourself, reduce the spread of the virus, and prevent the emergence of new variants. “ CDC officials said they would publish more booster guidance in a future report. Read more about the CDC decision here..

