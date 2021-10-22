This New Jersey county has one of the lowest COVID infection rates in the United States.





Something is going well in Union County. Union with a population of 556,000 achieved one of the lowest COVID-19 Community infection rate Nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC examines data from Thousands of counties Nationally, determine the level of community spread and classify based on infection risk: high, real, medium, low. Union County was one of only 52 counties in the United States in the “Low” category. The county said in a statement Thursday that it was the only county in the state to achieve the “lowest level of community infection” for COVID-19. And it is the only one in the northeast that “achieves low transmission designation”. “I think we took COVID-19 seriously from day one,” said Alexander Mirabella, President of the Union County Commission. Over 72% of the county’s eligible population is vaccinated. Approximately 80% of county employees are immunized, according to a spokeswoman. Union’s 7-day positive rate until Monday was 2.04%. In the outlook, the CDC has labeled 2,656 counties in the United States at risk of “high” community infections. Over 360 people were considered to be at “substantial” risk and 148 were considered “moderate.” Union County was hit hard by the pandemic. To date, nearly 80,000 inhabitants have been infected and more than 1,800 have died, according to the New Jersey COVID-19 dashboard. This is the sixth highest number in the state. The Union borders Essex County, the state’s most deadly coronavirus, and Middlesex County, the third most deadly. “We are a very crowded and very diverse county … we are one of the smallest counties, but one of the largest populations,” Mirabella said. “So it’s like people are really on top of each other, so I think people realized,” Hey, you should take this seriously. ” Listen to the county’s message and congratulate the people for listening to the governor’s message. “ Looking at the CDC map, it’s strange to see the entire state covered in red and orange — counties labeled with “high” and “significant” community transmission rates — and risks. You will see a single small blue square indicating that it is low. While many communities were active in fighting the virus, Union County was one of the first to take action, believing that Mirabella had a significant impact. The union swiftly provided residents with free mass inspections during the crisis. This was one of the first to immunize county employees or require them to undergo weekly tests. According to a county statement, they deployed a mobile test unit in search of homeless and other vulnerable residents, the elderly, and those unable to leave the home. “I think it’s all kinds together,” Mirabella said. Mirabella advised residents to be vaccinated against the flu during the flu season. The level of COVID-19 community infection is an important measure. This helps the CDC understand the amount of spreads that occur in a particular county and the potential exposure in that county. The CDC calculates community infections by examining the total number of new cases per 100,000 residents over the last 7 days and the percentage of positive tests over the last 7 days. Our journalism needs your support.Subscribe today NJ.com.. Spencer Kent may reach at [email protected]..

