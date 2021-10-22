Covid infections have decreased in two areas of the Liverpool city area.

According to the latest data from Public Health England, both Liverpool and Wirral have a positive Covid test in the week leading up to October 18.

In Liverpool, there were 1,430 positive tests in the Liverpool city area in the seven days leading up to October 18. This is 116 fewer cases than in the last 7 days.

Wirral also had 1,287 positive tests in the Liverpool City Region for seven days until October 18. This is 85 fewer cases than in the last 7 days.

This means that the weekly rates of change in Liverpool and Wirral are 8% and 6%, respectively.

However, infections are increasing in the entire Liverpool city area and in the other four municipalities that make up the area.

The weekly growth rates for the four areas are: Noseley With an 18% increase; St Helens With a 21% increase; Sefton With a 1% increase; Halton With a 14% increase. In addition, the weekly rate of change in the Liverpool city area was 3%.

With Cheshire West Chester, West lancashire, When Warrington A weekly recorded rise in the rate of change in weekly numbers. They were 12%, 12% and 8% respectively.

In the United Kingdom, infections increased during the week leading up to October 18. There were 269,324 coronavirus outbreaks in the United Kingdom. This is 45,485 more than in the last 7 days.

Liverpool

Liverpool positive tests reached 1,430 cases in the week leading up to October 18, 116 cases less than in the previous week.

This means that the weekly rate of change has decreased by 8%.

The latest infection rate was 285.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Halton

Last week there were 918 positive tests, 115 more than last week.

This means that the weekly rate of change for the week ending October 18 has increased by 14%.

The latest infection rate is 707.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Noseley

There were a total of 630 cases in the week leading up to October 18, 98 more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 413.2 per 100,000 and the number of cases is increasing by 18% weekly.

Wirral

There were 1,287 positive tests in the week leading up to October 18, 85 fewer than the previous week.

Wirral The weekly rate of change decreased by 6%. The latest infection rate was 396.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Sefton

There were a total of 1,068 cases in the week leading up to October 18, six more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 387.1 per 100,000, increasing by 1% weekly.

Liverpool City Area

There were 6,335 positive tests in the week leading up to October 18, 192 more than the previous week.

This means that the weekly rate of change has increased by 3%. The latest infection rate is 372.05 cases per 100,000 people.

West Lancs

West lancashire We recorded 554 cases of coronavirus in the week leading up to October 18. This is 57 more than in the last 7 days.

This means that the infection increased by 12% weekly. The infection rate was 483.86 per 100,000.

Warrington

There were 1,290 Covid-19 positive tests in the week leading up to October 18, 97 more than the previous week.

The weekly percentage numbers increased by 8%. There was an infection rate of 616.05 per 100,000 people.

Cheshire West and Chester

There were 1,889 Covid-19 positive tests in the week leading up to October 18, 195 more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate was 549.41 cases per 100,000 people, with a weekly rate increase of 12%.

England

In the United Kingdom, there was an infection rate of 476.26 per 100,000 people during the week ending October 18.

The country recorded 269,324 cases of coronavirus. This is 45,485 cases from the last 7 days.

In some cases, there was a 20% increase every week.