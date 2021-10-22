Michigan reported a total of 7,505 new coronavirus cases and 118 deaths over a two-day period on Friday, October 22nd.

Health officials in Michigan reported a total of 7,505 new coronavirus cases and 118 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 over a two-day period on Tuesday, October 19 and Wednesday, October 20. ..

Of the newly reported deaths, 69 were late additions identified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services through a review of important records, meaning they are likely to have occurred outside the dates reported today. ..

Over the past seven days, Michigan has averaged 3,301 cases and 43 deaths per day. The 7-day average of cases decreased over four consecutive reporting periods dating back to October 22. The weekly average reported on Monday was 3,638 reported cases and 37 new confirmed deaths per day.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,097,129 cases of coronavirus have been reported and 21,744 deaths have been confirmed. In addition, the state has reported 140,716 possible cases and 1,429 possible deaths, which were determined by doctors and / or antigen tests to be COVID-19, but detect the presence of the virus. No confirmatory PCR test was performed.

Below is a graph showing the 7-day average of new cases reported per day across the pandemic. (Can’t you see the chart? click here.. )

According to state data, 63.5% of eligible residents receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. So far, 59% of the population has been fully vaccinated. These numbers have been stable last week.

Below is a graph showing the immunization rates by county for the population aged 12 and over. (Can’t you see the chart? click here.. )

As of Friday, October 22, hospitals throughout the state were treating 2,197 adult patients and 35 children with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. The ICU had 572 patients, of whom 307 were on mechanical ventilation.

Of the 88,976 diagnostic tests processed between Monday and Tuesday, 10.6% were positive. Between Friday, October 15th and Thursday, October 21st, 261,803 tests were processed, of which 11.4% returned positive.

Can’t see the chart? click here..

All counties in Michigan reported at least one new case of COVID-19. Wayne County leads the state, with 928 new cases, followed by Kent County (665), Oakland County (609), Macomb County (605), and Genesee County (302).

Houghton County leads the state in new cases per capita, with 232.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Forty-nine of the 83 counties in Michigan reported at least one new death. Wayne County leads the state with 14 deaths, followed by 10 in Oakland County, 9 in Macomb County, and 7 in Kent County. Four deaths were recorded in the Calhoun, Eaton, Genesee, and Kalamazoo counties.

The graph below shows new cases over the last 30 days based on the onset of symptoms. Recent figures are incomplete in this graph, as it can take up to a week or more after getting sick to see coronavirus test results.

You can recall charts for any county and hover your cursor over the bar to see the date and the number of cases.

The daily average of COVID deaths reported in Michigan has increased since August. This can be expected as the mortality tendency usually follows the case tendency for several weeks.

The average number of deaths at the end of September exceeded 30 per day, the highest since early June. By the way, July was all in the single digits, with the peak of the surge in the second half of 2020 being more than 110 deaths per day.

Below is a graph that tracks the 7-day average of state deaths from COVID-19 per day reported during the pandemic process. Can’t see the chart below? click here..

For more information on state-wide data, please visit: MLive Coronavirus Data Page..

To find a test site near you State online test search Send an email to [email protected]Or call 888-535-6136 between 8 am and 5 pm on weekdays.

