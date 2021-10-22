Well Red Host Turns Breast Cancer Event Page





Since 1985, October has been recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During this time, the organization has been campaigning internationally to raise funding for research and raise awareness about breast cancer. Breast cancer is “the most common cancer among American women,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and one in eight women is diagnosed. Approximately 255,000 US women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. On October 21, Well Red helped raise awareness of the Auburn community by holding a fundraiser to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

At this free event, Wellred hosted Auburn’s Relay For Life team and Gene Machine, and 10% of the night’s earnings were donated to these two organizations. At the Breast Cancer page-turning event, everyone who attended was able to buy books from Wellred at a 10% discount, and had the opportunity to participate in the raffle and win a pile of books.

This is the first year of the Turn the Page on Breast Cancer event with the help of Well Red Event Coordinator Chloe Livaudais. Livaudais wanted to make Well Red’s first event realistic and personal to the community. That’s why we host GeneMachine and Auburn Relay for Life.

The event had personal ties to Rebaudice, whose grandmother died of breast cancer, her mother was diagnosed and beaten twice, and her aunt is now suffering from breast cancer. Both Livaudais and her sister were able to perform the genetic test provided by GeneMachine. Livaudais finds hosting Gene Machine beneficial for people with a family history of breast cancer or who have nothing to do with breast cancer. “It’s very important to be able to talk face-to-face and emotionally about such things before they become a problem in life,” said Rebaudice. Even if the people attending the event aren’t personally affected by breast cancer, they still have the resources provided by GeneMachine in their back pockets as needed. Gene Machine is a pink shuttle that drives throughout Alabama for outreach, research and community return. Nancy Manner, an assistant professor of veterinary medicine at Auburn University, said: “This involves discussing genetics and the importance of talking to family members and understanding the screening that can occur when there is a risk of early detection.” Gene Machine is an effort to join the community to educate and build a bridge of knowledge, but it goes one step further into the lab. “We are a laboratory trying to find new breast cancer genes,” said Dr. Manner. “In the process, we can also screen for clinically relevant genes. We translate them into clinics, partner with UAB to provide counseling, and know how people manage that information. I will do it. ” Founded Wellred, a bookstore and coffee shop near the campus near Operica Road. “There is a great deal of knowledge here, and every book we have and every literature we have gives you knowledge,” said Rebaudice. Recognizing the importance of attending Foundations, she wants people to leave the event. “Tonight I want to put it to practical use and give people the knowledge they may need in the future,” said Rebaudice. Breast cancer is scary, but there’s something concrete so people can admit that it doesn’t have to be due to the two resources here tonight. “

