A record COVID death week, hospitalization in Wyoming ends with 389 new confirmed cases





Staff will perform a COVID-19 test at the Wyoming Medical Center Respiratory Clinic on Monday, November 9, 2020. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City File) Casper, Wyoming — This week, the Wyoming Department of Health reported a record 69 COVID-related deaths, and as of Thursday, a record 249 people were hospitalized. WDH identified 389 new COVID-19 cases in Wyoming during the 3:00 pm update on Friday, October 22nd. Since the pandemic began, there are currently 80,401 confirmed cases. 127 possible cases have also been added, bringing the total to 19,733. The article continues below … Wyoming has added an average of 305.9 new confirmed cases over the last 14 days. Hospitalization data was not yet updated on Friday. As of Thursday, Wyoming’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 235 on Wednesday to 249. COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a new pandemic high on Tuesday, reaching 242. The previous record was 233, which was set in late November 2020. As of Thursday, the Wyoming Medical Center reported that 66 patients were being treated for COVID-19, and the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center listed 34. WMC reported one open ICU bed on Thursday and Cheyenne reported two open beds. Virus-related deaths reported in the week also hit new highs this week with 69 additional deaths reported. Currently, there are 1,149 deaths among Wyoming residents, “COVID-19 is listed as the underlying or major cause of death, or as the cause of death.” WDH explains.. Cases confirmed in 28 new laboratories were reported in Natrona County on Friday, bringing the total pandemic to 9,110. The number of possible cases increased by 43, bringing the total to 5,195. According to WDH, there were 77,044 recovery from laboratory-confirmed cases and 18,596 recovery from possible cases. County-specific COVID-19 information is available from the Wyoming State Department of Health... The cases identified by county are as follows (possible cases in parentheses): Albany: 5,337 (880)

Bighorn: 1,605 (391)

Campbell: 7,673 (868)

Carbon: 2,440 (320)

Converse: 853 (1,288)

Crook: 691 (173)

Fremont: 7,316 (1,301)

Gosen: 2,118 (190)

Hot spring: 638 (224)

Johnson: 769 (397)

Laramie: 12,032 (3,427)

Lincoln: 2,172 (510)

Natrona: 9,110 (5,195)

Nioblara: 160 (213)

Park: 4,452 (500)

Pratt: 938 (406)

Sheridan: 4,022 (1,211)

Sublet: 1,069 (267)

Sweet water: 6,772 (642)

Teton: 4,997 (122)

Uinta: 3,268 (513)

Washikie: 1,208 (469)

Weston: 761 (266) Wyoming State Health Department COVID-19 case, Mutant, death, test, Online hospital and vaccine data.. This department also shares information on how to interpret the data. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Safety recommendations are available from the CDC.. Related Articles from Oil City News:

