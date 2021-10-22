Obligations are likely to work to increase vaccine intake, the report found

Photo: zoranm / Getty Images

About 190 million people in the United States are vaccinated against COVID-19, which is less than 60% of the US population. To increase that number, the federal government has set requirements for a move to require vaccines for companies with more than 100 employees.

Some headlines condemned such a move and said it would hinder efforts, but would not help. However, a new study from a team at the University of Pennsylvania shows that such fears are unfounded.Obligations, rather than causing repulsion, strengthened vaccination intent, resulting in researchers publishing in journals Science report..

On top of that, mandates seem to have a positive effect on the whole of the various ethnic groups, for those who tend to oppose the measures they are forced to take.

What is the impact

The study began with two questions: Is mandating COVID-19 shots likely to promote vaccine intake or increase resistance to it? How does such a requirement compare to giving people the freedom to choose a vaccine? With these questions in mind, the team created a series of surveys. This included the first study and three experiments.

The survey provided basic information about the vaccine to about 300 people, with two “yes” or “yes” or “Can I get the COVID-19 vaccine if I need to go to work, travel, or school?” I was asked to answer the “No” question. “If you can get the COVID-19 vaccine for free today, would you like to get vaccinated today?”

More participants answered “yes” to the first question than to the second question, suggesting that they should be actively vaccinated as needed. That in turn prompted subsequent experiments.

About 1,300 people participated in the three experiments. Two of the experiments provided three conditions. One asked participants to consider vaccination requirements for school, work, or travel. Another discussed the choice of participants to be vaccinated on their own initiative, and the third highlighted the potential freedom people could gain from vaccination. In the final experiment, we compared only two conditions: requirements and free-choice situations.

If people facing vaccination obligations were experiencing psychological resistance, one of the two free conditions would have been more favorable to them than the requirement. But it wasn’t. Results were retained for the entire racial and ethnic group, and for those who were prone to the psychological response, which is the clinical term for this phenomenon.

Although there are some restrictions on the work (for example, results centered on vaccination intent rather than behavior), the team felt that the results were based on some of the actual mandated speculations.

Big trend

According to a report from the US Department of Health and Human Services this month, COVID-19 vaccination Helped prevent Hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 infections and tens of thousands of deaths among the elderly

The findings highlight the importance of vaccines in combating an ongoing pandemic and are used to combat prolonged vaccine hesitation among specific populations.

Vaccine repellent Still a problem.. Swermo’s COVID-19 real-time barometer showed in May that more than 72% of physicians continued to raise concerns about the side effects of the vaccine. Yet others are reporting ongoing false information that discourages people from vaccination. Nearly 30% of doctors also reported that they encountered patients who skipped the second dose because of unpleasant side effects from the first dose or because of concerns about side effects.

Recently, Secretary of Health and Welfare Xavier Besera Issued a directiveEffective September 25, all CDC COVID-19 vaccination program providers approve the availability of Pfizer-BioNTech booster doses to all qualified individuals. This includes seniors over the age of 65. Science has shown that this licensed booster can provide additional protection for older people.

Medicare and Medicaid Service Centers Issued a reminder Inform Medicare beneficiaries that all COVID-19 vaccines, including licensed boosters, will be covered at no cost.

