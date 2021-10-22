In Queensland, there are no new cases of COVID_19 as rural hesitation has blamed low vaccination coverage.





Queensland spent another day after being diagnosed with a Gold Coast Uber driver, as there were no cases of COVID-19 and authorities started a vaccine blitz push to raise the flagged vaccination rate. According to Education Minister Grace Grace, about 71.4% of people have been vaccinated once with the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 60% have been vaccinated twice. James Smith, Queensland’s Deputy Chief of Health, said that everyone in the state needs to be vaccinated, especially in small rural areas. People line up outside the vaccination clinic at the Logan Entertainment Center in Brisbane. (Getty) Queensland and Western Australia have the lowest rates of all jurisdictions. “COVID is completely underway, which is the result of opening the border,” said Dr. Smith. “COVID-19 is very pervasive in the community and vaccination is important.” Meanwhile, top doctors blamed the lowness of the state for hesitation in rural Queensland. vaccination price. Dr. Khris Perry of the Australian Medical Association (AMA) said the decline in vaccination rates in the state was partly due to the hesitation of rural areas as the lives of the population have changed little. “In the countryside of Queensland, you need to understand that you don’t have COVID. You don’t wear a mask. Life is normal, and you’re not very keen on vaccination,” he said. .. today. “There is no such thing as an outbreak that encourages people to accomplish something.” Dr. Perry said he believes the state will succeed in the face of skepticism about achieving the vaccine’s goals on time. “It looks pretty good,” he said. “I think the government is willing to open it anyway. “People had a lot of opportunities to get vaccinated. We have a sea of ​​vaccines, there are many places to get it. Well, sorry, if people don’t have their vaccine, you May be in trouble. “ Health officials in the state vaccination Efforts this weekend. Premier Anastasia Parashek Yesterday, local governments in Logan, Marsden and Crestmead, south of Brisbane, said they needed to raise immunization rates in particular. “I want to talk about the low vaccination rate right away,” she said. “You’ve seen me traveling through the countryside of Queensland, but I’m worried about Logan. We really need to increase vaccination coverage. “Marsden, Crest Mead-Your vaccination rate is not what we want. Only 54.7 percent received one dose and 36.1 percent received two doses. “It’s below the state’s average of 73.66 percent. If you live in the area, your community is exposed. Get vaccinated now-it’s urgent.” Brisbane’s vaccination coverage is relatively high, but some rural and local governments are lagging behind. (Getty Images / iStockphoto) In response, the “Super Saturday” Vaccine Blitz was launched throughout the state today, with more than 100 schools becoming clinics. Ms. Paraschuk said no reservations were needed and urged residents to move forward. She warned people that they had only nine days left to be fully vaccinated for “when the Delta arrived.” In the photo: Melbourne finally celebrates the end of the blockade

