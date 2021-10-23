Liverpool Health Boss Issues Urgent New Covid 19 Advice





Liverpool’s health boss has issued an urgent new Covid-19 advice as he predicts a “very difficult winter” for the city. The Liverpool Health Conservation Commission, which oversees the city’s response to the pandemic and is chaired by Public Health Director Matt Ashton, has issued a statement containing new guidance for people living, working or visiting the city. Health bosses said the same could be expected in the coming weeks in Liverpool, as cases are rising again in other parts of the region. The board gives new advice, encouraging people to wear masks on public transport and in crowded areas and work from home if possible. read more:Urgent advice issued to millions of victims of phone fraud targeted by fraud There is also concern that more people in Liverpool may become seriously ill because their vaccine intake in Liverpool is lower than in other parts of the United Kingdom. The statement states: “We now need community action to prevent the winter crisis and continue important services, including education. Do not delay vaccines. Vaccines protect you and those around you, including the vulnerable. Helps to do. And the elderly. “Most hospitalized Covid patients are unvaccinated and regret the delay. Some patients, including young adults, are very ill. It is too late to get the first Covid vaccine. there is no.” The Liverpool Health Protection Commission’s current advice is: Vaccine protection can decline over time, so get a booster jab if invited. If you are pregnant, get the vaccine. Covid-19 is dangerous to you and your baby and may require unvaccinated pregnant women to be hospitalized and, in some cases, intensive care. It is much safer to vaccinate with Covid-19 than to vaccinate with Covid-19 during pregnancy. If possible, work from home. When possible, work with your employer to support a balanced approach to working from home. Use masks in crowded indoors and public transport, open windows and doors for better ventilation, and wash your hands. After half a year, parents will be required to wear a face cover at the school gate and junior high school students will be required to wear a face cover in a common area outside the classroom. If you have symptoms of Covid-19, isolate immediately and schedule a PCR test. A rapid Covid-19 test (immunochromatography test) is performed twice a week. Approximately one in three Covid-19s are asymptomatic, but can still infect others. Get information from trusted sources such as the NHS. Don’t believe everything you read on social media. Incorrect information is common and dangerous. Be kind to each other and be careful of your friends, family and neighbors. Covid-19 has had a major impact on people’s mental health and well-being, so it’s imperative that Liverpool continue to do its best – look for people in need of help and support. Ashton said: “We are facing a very tough winter as COVID-19 infections are steadily increasing and health and social welfare services are already under exceptional pressure. Also, influenza levels will rise before Christmas. We anticipate the possibility. We have taken additional steps locally to prevent the winter crisis and are now able to continue important services. “Covid-19 is a nasty virus that won’t go away. Take these simple steps and watch out for your friends and family. They will reduce the spread, reduce hospitalization and ultimately Is essential to save lives. “ Newsletter with the latest news, sports and the latest information Sign up here and Liverpool Echo

