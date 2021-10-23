Health
Early detection of breast cancer: screening recommendations, etc.
Regular breast cancer screening is an important tool for detecting breast cancer years before symptoms appear. Early detection is important because the success rate is much higher if breast cancer is detected and treated early.
As such, mammograms are part of the standard annual medical practice for women over the age of 40.
Women at higher risk than the general population of breast cancer should start regular screening early and perform breast MRI in addition to the mammogram.
This article describes screening methods and recommendations, and what to do next if the screening detects something.
Early detection of breast cancer can reduce the chance of death from breast cancer. Breast cancer is much easier to treat and has a much higher survival rate if it is detected early on.that’s why Regular screening It is an important part of women’s health care.
According to the American Cancer Society, women with an average risk of breast cancer should follow these screening guidelines:
Women with an above average risk of breast cancer are strongly advised to be screened more often. Probably recommended to start before the age of 40.
Screening should include both mammograms and breast MRIs. Talk to your doctor about individual risk factors to determine an appropriate screening plan.
Women are considered to be at average risk for breast cancer in the absence of known risk factors such as genetic mutations and family history of breast cancer.
People with these risk factors are considered to be at increased lifetime risk of developing breast cancer. More regular screening is needed to monitor this high risk.
The risk factors that put you at higher risk are detailed below. Having any of these risk factors means that you need to get a mammogram and breast MRI from 30:00 each year. If in doubt, your healthcare professional will assist you in assessing your risk.
Genetics
One of the biggest known risk factors for breast cancer is having BRCA1 or BRCA2 Genetic mutation.. This genetic mutation is hereditary. It causes abnormal cell proliferation and can cause breast cancer.
Women with BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations have a seven-tenth chance of developing breast cancer before the age of 80. This risk is higher for women who have a family with breast cancer.
Family history
Women with a family history of breast cancer are more likely to develop breast cancer on their own.Have one-time female relatives of breast cancer (mother, sister, daughter, etc.)
Other family history factors that may increase your risk are:
- Have a parent, sibling, or child who knows the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation
- Have a breast cancer father, sibling, or son
Radiation therapy to the chest
Woman who received radiation There is an increased risk of developing cancer in the chest as part of the treatment for another type of cancer.
The risk is highest for those who have been treated in their teens or twenties. Radiation therapy to the chest in women over the age of 40 does not appear to increase the risk of breast cancer.
Rare hereditary disease
Some hereditary disorders are associated with a high probability of breast cancer. People with any of these conditions, or those with parents, siblings, or children with any of these conditions, are at increased risk. This too:
- Li-Fraumeni Syndrome
- Cowden syndrome
- Bannayan-Riley Rubarkaba Syndrome
Dense breast tissue
have Dense breast tissue It is associated with an increased risk of developing breast cancer. Breast density is detected on the mammogram. It has nothing to do with the feel or appearance of the breast.
Mammogram results usually indicate whether breast tissue is dense. If you are not sure about the results, you can talk to your health care professional.
Dense breast tissue increases the risk of breast cancer, but does not always require additional screening. Not all doctors and specialists recommend breast MRI annually for women with dense breast tissue. Your health care professional can help you decide which screening frequency is best for you.
Breast cancer lumps come in multiple types screening.. Some screenings, such as self-checks, help monitor the health of the entire breast. Others, such as breast MRI, provide detailed images to help doctors detect cancer.
Self-check
Self-check It can help you track how your breasts look and feel.
Familiarity with the normal shape, weight, and texture of the breast will help you notice changes. If you notice any changes such as a hard lump, report it to your healthcare professional immediately.
Clinical breast examination
There are no clear recommendations on how often to have a clinical breast exam. However, it can be used to feel irregularities or identify concerns.
A clinical breast test is a good time to ask questions about an individual’s breast cancer risk and early detection.
Mammogram
NS Mammogram Low-dose X-rays. Take images of the breast that are used to detect changes in the breast that may have early-stage cancer.
Mammograms can find cancer years before someone shows any symptoms.
Early detection means that cancer is identified when it can be treated more easily and successfully. Regular mammograms are a very effective early detection screening method.
However, not all breast tissue abnormalities detected in the mammogram are cancer, so most findings may require further examination. In addition, mammograms miss some breast cancers.
3D mammography
3D mammographyIs a new type of mammogram technology, also known as digital breast tomosynthesis. 3D mammography appears to produce sharper images than traditional mammography.
Ultrasound
Breast ultrasound Use sound waves to create an image of the inside of the breast. These images may show changes in the breast that are difficult to detect on the mammogram.
You can also see the difference between different types of growth and change. For example, ultrasound can detect the difference between a liquid-filled cyst and a solid mass.
Ultrasound may be used to re-examine areas seen on the mammogram but not completely identifiable. It can also be used to look for lumps that are not felt but not seen on the mammogram. Ultrasound is useful for dense breast tissue that may not be clear on mammogram images.
In addition, ultrasound is often used during biopsy. The images they create can guide the needle so that cells can be removed and examined for cancer.
MRI
NS Breast MRI The image inside the breast is clearer than the mammogram. It is possible to find cancer that the mammogram is missing. Therefore, it is recommended for those who are at high risk of breast cancer.
However, MRI can also detect non-cancerous changes. This often leads to unnecessary tests and biopsies, which is why people at average risk of breast cancer generally do not have breast MRI.
The next steps after breast cancer screening depend on the results. If nothing is detected on the mammogram or breast MRI, no follow-up procedure is required.
If a mammogram or MRI shows that your doctor wants to see more, it will tell you what that means and what to do next.
Screening results
There are many reasons why screening can detect something. That does not necessarily mean that you have cancer. In some cases, the image may have been blurry. In other cases, there may be a cyst or a non-cancerous mass.
A second mammogram is created that focuses on the area of interest. You can also use ultrasound or MRI to examine the anomalous findings in detail.
These diagnostic tests tell your doctor if more tests are needed. From time to time, diagnostic tests will show that your screening results have nothing to worry about.
In other cases, the test may confirm that there is an anomaly that requires additional testing. When this happens, biopsy Check for cancer cells.
It takes about 7-10 days on average to get a breast biopsy result. The timing depends on the hospital or laboratory that is processing the biopsy.
Biopsy results may indicate that the cancer has not been found or that cancer treatment needs to be advanced.
Talk to your doctor
Even if the screening results are clear, it is advisable to talk to your doctor about the risk of breast cancer.
You can ask questions about screening results, overall breast health, and recommendations for early detection of breast cancer.
The first and most common symptom of breast cancer is a lump or mass of breast tissue. Hard, painless lumps are most likely cancerous.
However, it is important to discuss lumps and breast changes with your doctor.
other Symptoms The details of breast cancer are as follows.
- Breast swelling
- Chest pain
- Nipple pain
- Inverted nipple
- Dimpling of skin
- Nipple discharge
- Red or flaky breast or nipple skin
- Swelling of lymph nodes
Regular breast cancer screening can detect cancer in the early stages, which is much easier to treat and cure. Therefore, getting a mammogram every year from around the age of 40 is a very important part of women’s health care.
However, people at high risk for breast cancer are advised to start breast cancer early and have an annual breast MRI in addition to the mammogram. This includes people who:
- High genetic risk of breast cancer
- Have a family history of breast cancer
- Received radiation therapy on the chest
- There is a specific genetic condition.
Feel free to consult your doctor if you are not sure which early screening recommendations to follow.
