Early detection of breast cancer: screening recommendations, etc.

Regular breast cancer screening is an important tool for detecting breast cancer years before symptoms appear. Early detection is important because the success rate is much higher if breast cancer is detected and treated early. As such, mammograms are part of the standard annual medical practice for women over the age of 40. Women at higher risk than the general population of breast cancer should start regular screening early and perform breast MRI in addition to the mammogram. This article describes screening methods and recommendations, and what to do next if the screening detects something.

Women are considered to be at average risk for breast cancer in the absence of known risk factors such as genetic mutations and family history of breast cancer. People with these risk factors are considered to be at increased lifetime risk of developing breast cancer. More regular screening is needed to monitor this high risk. The risk factors that put you at higher risk are detailed below. Having any of these risk factors means that you need to get a mammogram and breast MRI from 30:00 each year. If in doubt, your healthcare professional will assist you in assessing your risk. Genetics One of the biggest known risk factors for breast cancer is having BRCA1 or BRCA2 Genetic mutation.. This genetic mutation is hereditary. It causes abnormal cell proliferation and can cause breast cancer. Women with BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations have a seven-tenth chance of developing breast cancer before the age of 80. This risk is higher for women who have a family with breast cancer. Family history Women with a family history of breast cancer are more likely to develop breast cancer on their own.Have one-time female relatives of breast cancer (mother, sister, daughter, etc.) Almost double the risk for women For breast cancer.Two first-degree relatives with almost breast cancer Triple the risk.. Other family history factors that may increase your risk are: Have a parent, sibling, or child who knows the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation

Have a breast cancer father, sibling, or son Radiation therapy to the chest Woman who received radiation There is an increased risk of developing cancer in the chest as part of the treatment for another type of cancer. The risk is highest for those who have been treated in their teens or twenties. Radiation therapy to the chest in women over the age of 40 does not appear to increase the risk of breast cancer. Rare hereditary disease Some hereditary disorders are associated with a high probability of breast cancer. People with any of these conditions, or those with parents, siblings, or children with any of these conditions, are at increased risk. This too: Li-Fraumeni Syndrome

Cowden syndrome

Bannayan-Riley Rubarkaba Syndrome Dense breast tissue have Dense breast tissue It is associated with an increased risk of developing breast cancer. Breast density is detected on the mammogram. It has nothing to do with the feel or appearance of the breast. Mammogram results usually indicate whether breast tissue is dense. If you are not sure about the results, you can talk to your health care professional. Dense breast tissue increases the risk of breast cancer, but does not always require additional screening. Not all doctors and specialists recommend breast MRI annually for women with dense breast tissue. Your health care professional can help you decide which screening frequency is best for you.

Breast cancer lumps come in multiple types screening.. Some screenings, such as self-checks, help monitor the health of the entire breast. Others, such as breast MRI, provide detailed images to help doctors detect cancer. Self-check Self-check It can help you track how your breasts look and feel. Familiarity with the normal shape, weight, and texture of the breast will help you notice changes. If you notice any changes such as a hard lump, report it to your healthcare professional immediately. Clinical breast examination There are no clear recommendations on how often to have a clinical breast exam. However, it can be used to feel irregularities or identify concerns. A clinical breast test is a good time to ask questions about an individual’s breast cancer risk and early detection. Mammogram NS Mammogram Low-dose X-rays. Take images of the breast that are used to detect changes in the breast that may have early-stage cancer. Mammograms can find cancer years before someone shows any symptoms. Early detection means that cancer is identified when it can be treated more easily and successfully. Regular mammograms are a very effective early detection screening method. However, not all breast tissue abnormalities detected in the mammogram are cancer, so most findings may require further examination. In addition, mammograms miss some breast cancers. 3D mammography 3D mammographyIs a new type of mammogram technology, also known as digital breast tomosynthesis. 3D mammography appears to produce sharper images than traditional mammography. the study It detected more cancers, required less follow-up images, and showed to be a better diagnostic test for dense breast tissue. Ultrasound Breast ultrasound Use sound waves to create an image of the inside of the breast. These images may show changes in the breast that are difficult to detect on the mammogram. You can also see the difference between different types of growth and change. For example, ultrasound can detect the difference between a liquid-filled cyst and a solid mass. Ultrasound may be used to re-examine areas seen on the mammogram but not completely identifiable. It can also be used to look for lumps that are not felt but not seen on the mammogram. Ultrasound is useful for dense breast tissue that may not be clear on mammogram images. In addition, ultrasound is often used during biopsy. The images they create can guide the needle so that cells can be removed and examined for cancer. MRI NS Breast MRI The image inside the breast is clearer than the mammogram. It is possible to find cancer that the mammogram is missing. Therefore, it is recommended for those who are at high risk of breast cancer. However, MRI can also detect non-cancerous changes. This often leads to unnecessary tests and biopsies, which is why people at average risk of breast cancer generally do not have breast MRI.

The next steps after breast cancer screening depend on the results. If nothing is detected on the mammogram or breast MRI, no follow-up procedure is required. If a mammogram or MRI shows that your doctor wants to see more, it will tell you what that means and what to do next. Screening results There are many reasons why screening can detect something. That does not necessarily mean that you have cancer. In some cases, the image may have been blurry. In other cases, there may be a cyst or a non-cancerous mass. A second mammogram is created that focuses on the area of ​​interest. You can also use ultrasound or MRI to examine the anomalous findings in detail. These diagnostic tests tell your doctor if more tests are needed. From time to time, diagnostic tests will show that your screening results have nothing to worry about. In other cases, the test may confirm that there is an anomaly that requires additional testing. When this happens, biopsy Check for cancer cells. It takes about 7-10 days on average to get a breast biopsy result. The timing depends on the hospital or laboratory that is processing the biopsy. Biopsy results may indicate that the cancer has not been found or that cancer treatment needs to be advanced. Talk to your doctor Even if the screening results are clear, it is advisable to talk to your doctor about the risk of breast cancer. You can ask questions about screening results, overall breast health, and recommendations for early detection of breast cancer.

The first and most common symptom of breast cancer is a lump or mass of breast tissue. Hard, painless lumps are most likely cancerous. However, it is important to discuss lumps and breast changes with your doctor. other Symptoms The details of breast cancer are as follows. Breast swelling

Chest pain

Nipple pain

Inverted nipple

Dimpling of skin

Nipple discharge

Red or flaky breast or nipple skin

Swelling of lymph nodes