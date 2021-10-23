COVID-19 vaccine unrelated to miscarriage.Mixing vaccines may provide stronger protection

Michelle Melton, 35 weeks pregnant, will receive a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (COVID-19) against coronavirus disease at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, USA on February 11, 2021. REUTERS / Hannah Beier / File Photo

October 22 (Reuters)-The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They require further research to support the findings and include studies that have not yet been certified by peer review.

COVID-19 vaccine unrelated to miscarriage

Two studies in major medical journals add evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe before and during pregnancy.One study published in Wednesday New England Journal of MedicineWe followed about 18,500 pregnant women in Norway, including about 4,500 miscarriages.Researchers have not found an association between the COVID-19 vaccine and the risk of first trimester miscarriage, regardless of whether the vaccine is from Moderna. (MRNA.O), Pfizer (PFE.N) And BioNTech, or AstraZeneca (AZN.L).. Overall, miscarriage women were 9% less likely to be vaccinated, according to researchers’ calculations.In another study published in Lancet ThursdayThe researchers followed 107 women who became pregnant while participating in AstraZeneca vaccine trials in the United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa. Seventy-two women were vaccinated and the other were placebo. The AstraZeneca vaccine did not affect the probability of safely delivering pregnancy to maturity, the researchers reported. “Pregnant women are at increased risk of hospitalization and COVID-19 complications, and infants are at increased risk of preterm birth, so vaccination is important,” the author of a Norwegian study wrote. “Vaccination during pregnancy may also provide protection for newborns against COVID-19 infection in the first months after birth.”

Vaccine combinations with different technologies may be best

In a recent study, French practitioners who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine first and then the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine twice were stronger than those who received the Pfizer vaccine twice. Showed an immune response. The combination of different technologies is known to increase the immune response to other viruses, and current research suggests that it may also apply to coronaviruses. Both vaccines in this study resemble coronavirus spikes and provide instructions that teach cells in the body to make some of the proteins that provoke an immune response. But they do it in a very different way. Vincent Legros of the University of Lyon, France, states that both protocols provided “safe and efficient” protection. Thursday of nature.. However, the combination of AstraZeneca’s shots and the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine “provided even better protection” than two Pfizer shots, including against Delta variants, Regros said. Said. The combination of the two technologies induced a higher quality antibody response, including more neutralizing antibodies that could block the virus and more cells “trained” by the vaccine to increase defense. He said. The combination vaccination is “safe and may provide clinicians with an interesting option to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection,” Regros concluded.

Cognitive problems in middle-aged COVID-19 survivors

Researchers found that a “significant proportion” of middle-aged COVID-19 survivors with no history of dementia had cognitive impairment more than half a year after diagnosis. They examined 740 people between the ages of 38 and 59. About half were white and 63% were women. In thinking skill tests, 20% had problems converting short-term memory to long-term memory, 18% had problems with information processing, 16% had planning, attention, memory of instructions, and managing multiple tasks. There was a problem with the skills required for. .. The average time from diagnosis was 7.6 months. About one in four patients were hospitalized, but most were not severely ill. Dr. Jacqueline Becker of Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City co-led the published study.on JAMA Network Open Friday.. “But given that our cohort was relatively young and healthy, we could say that cognitive impairment was more frequent than expected,” Becker said.

Data support the use of Pfizer vaccine in children and teens

The Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be 90.7% effective against coronavirus in a study of children aged 5 to 11 years. The children were vaccinated twice with 10 micrograms of vaccine. This is one-third of the strength given to people over the age of 12. This study is primarily not designed to measure efficacy against viruses. Instead, the amount of neutralizing antibody induced by the children’s vaccine was compared to the recipient’s response in an adult trial. Pfizer and BioNTech said the vaccine elicited a strong immune response in children. The FDA’s external advisors will meet on Tuesday to vote on whether to recommend vaccine approval for that age group.Another study from Israel conducted while the delta variant was widespread and published Wednesday of the New England Journal of MedicineWe compared about 95,000 people aged 12-18 years who were vaccinated with Pfizer with the same number of adolescents who were not vaccinated. The results show that the vaccine was “very effective in the first few weeks after vaccination against both documented infections and symptomatic COVID-19 with delta mutants” in this age group.

