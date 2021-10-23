Heavy summer monsoon leads to the worst year of West Nile virus





West Nile virus cases have been the most common in Arizona since the Arizona Health Department first collected data in 2004 after the monsoon season. As of Friday, the state reported a total of 699 possible confirmed cases in Arizona. So far, 591 of these cases are from Maricopa County, according to ADHS statistics. In 2004, a total of 391 cases were reported. The numbers for the last 17 years have not been so high so far. The other year with the highest number of cases in Arizona was 166 in 2010 and 150 in 2006. This year, the average age affected by West Nile virus is 64 years. Reports of deaths from ADHS continue to grow. On Thursday, the state reported that the death toll had increased from 14 to 43 in three weeks. As of Friday, the deadly number is 47. In 2020, only two deaths were recorded in the state and only 11 cases of West Nile virus. “I don’t know why the number of cases was so low last year. The pandemic impact of mosquito surveillance in Maricopa County is minimal, and the data show that the number of WNV-positive mosquitoes is very low. “I will,” said Tom Herrmann. With ADHS. “Therefore, this suggests that the virus has decreased overall in 2020.” There were 19 deaths and 174 cases in 2019, and 6 deaths and 27 cases in 2018. Culex pipiens should be careful Johnny Dillon, Environmental Services, said monsoons, heavy rains and water buildups have contributed to the surge in West Nile virus cases this year. Stagnant water and warm temperatures encourage mosquito breeding, but that’s not the only reason, he said. “The virus behaves cyclically. If the number of years is small, it will recover again the following year,” Dillon said. According to Dillon, flood mosquitoes are most common in people, but Culex pipiens are mosquitoes that carry the virus. These mosquitoes emerge at dawn and dusk to eat birds, which carry the virus and infect other animals, including humans. Irrigation, empty pools, and large amounts of water are the habitats for Culex quinquefax eggs, according to Dillon. Next year, older birds will have herd immunity to the virus, reducing West Nile cases, Dillon said. The ADHS data chart shows that almost all cases are somehow symptomatic and only eight cases are asymptomatic. By the definition of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, nearly half of symptomatic cases manifest as encephalitis and meningoencephalitis, which are inflammatory diseases that affect the brain and spinal cord. Common symptoms of the virus include fever, malaise, joint pain, neck stiffness, and changes in mental status. The West Nile virus season usually ends in October, but Maricopa County has an active program all year round to identify areas known as breeding grounds, Dylone explained. They monitor them monthly and deploy more than 800 mosquito coils each week. Complaints can be filed with the following counties: fightthebitemaricopa.org Or call 602-506-0700. Contact breaking news reporter Mackenzie Blower [email protected] Or on Instagram @_photomac_.. Support local journalism. apply azcentral.com today.

