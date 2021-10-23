Health
Bipartisan lawmakers ask Fauci to answer about “cruel” puppy experiments
The bipartisan letter seeks replies from the director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and President Biden’s chief medical adviser.
The White Coat Waste Project, a non-profit organization that first pointed out that U.S. taxpayers are being used to fund the controversial Wuhan Institute of Vase, is on another animal testing-related issue. I turned to Anthony Fauci. Infect dozens of beagle dogs with disease-causing parasites to test drugs..
America is changing faster than ever!
House members, mostly Republicans, want Fauci to explain themselves in response to allegations filed by the White Coat Waste Project, which includes drug administration to puppies.
According to the White Coat Waste Project, the Food and Drug Administration does not require drug testing in dogs, so the group is asking why such testing is necessary.
Forty-four beagle puppies collect white coat waste Tunisia, north African laboratories, and some dogs, have had their vocal cords removed, so scientists are said to have been able to work constantly and without barking.
Leading the effort Congressman Nancy Mace (R-SC), Codectomy wrote to NIH that it was “cruel” and “a blameable misuse of taxpayer funds.”
“Our investigators say Fauci’s NIH department is in Tunisia to drag beagle dogs and fix their heads in mesh cages filled with hungry sand flies so that insects can be eaten alive. It shows that it has shipped a portion of the $ 375,800 grant to its laboratory, “White Coat Waste told Changing America. .. “They also locked beagle dogs in desert cages overnight for nine consecutive nights to use them as food to attract infectious sand flies.”
Signed Mace’s letter Cindy Axne (D-IA), Cliff Benz (R-OR), Steve Cohen (D-TN), Rick Crawford (R-AR), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Scott Franklin (R-FL), Andrew Gabarino (R-NY), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Fred Keller (R-PA), Ted Lieu (D) -CA), Lisa McClain (R-MI), Nicole Mario Takis (R-NY), Brian Mast (R-FL), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Scott Perry (R-PA), Bill Posey (R-FL), Mike Quigley (D-IL), Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA), Maria Salazar (R-FL), Terri Sewell (D-AL), Daniel Webster (R-FL) ).
NS The National Institute of Infectious Diseases did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Changing America.
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/medical-advances/578086-bipartisan-legislators-demand-answers-from-fauci
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
