Doctors Succeed in Transplanting Pig Kidneys into Human Recipients – CBS Denver
New York (CBSNewYork) — In an astonishing medical advance, NYU doctors have succeeded in using porcine kidney as a human recipient. Experts believe that this means that thousands of people on the kidney transplant waiting list may one day have new options.
“The sad truth is that almost half of the people waiting for a transplant will get too sick or die before the organs are available,” said Dr. Robert Montgomery of NYU Langone Health. rice field.
This is the driving force behind Dr. Montgomery’s quest to expand the pool of organs suitable for transplantation. Needs always exceed demand.
Less than a month later, a NYU surgeon transplanted a porcine kidney into the body of a brain-dead recipient whose family agreed to the experiment.
Within minutes, the kidneys worked 54 hours, much like human kidneys. It produced urine and showed no signs of rejection.
To prevent rejection, the kidneys came from a herd of pigs that were genetically modified to eliminate the genes that make tissue markers for all animal cells that cause large-scale, immediate hyperrejection in humans.
But why is it a pig?
“They are abundant. They are used as food supplies. They are used in medicines and … valve replacements,” said Dr. Montgomery.
Pig organs are also very similar in size to human organs.
Bioethicists and religious leaders were consulted about transplants and they felt the exam was ethical.
The wrinkles added to this transplant are that Dr. Montgomery just celebrated the third anniversary of his own heart transplant. He has a genetic disorder that has devastated his family.
“I killed my dad and my brother at the age of 35 when I was young. I have another younger brother who had a heart transplant … that’s a passion for me for many reasons,” he said.
Dr. Montgomery said the next step would be to repeat this procedure once or twice and then immediately move to a complete human transplant. This can happen within the next year or two years.
