Health
Pfizer says the COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective in children
Pfizer’s child-sized dose of COVID-19 vaccine is safe, 5-11, according to study details published Friday, as the United States is considering starting vaccination for that age group. It is almost 91% effective in preventing symptomatic infections of the age.
With regulatory approval, the shot will begin in early November and the first children will be fully protected by Christmas. This represents a significant expansion of the US vaccine drive for approximately 28 million elementary school adolescents.
Details of Pfizer’s research have been posted online. The Food and Drug Administration was expected to post its own review of the company’s safety and efficacy data later that day.
FDA advisers will discuss the evidence publicly next week. If the agency itself approves the shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make the final decision as to who should receive the shot.
Full-strength Pfizer shots are already allowed for everyone over the age of 12, but pediatricians and many parents have recorded hospitalizations from highly contagious delta variants in young children to stop the increase in infection. And longing for protection to help send children to school.
Dr. Sonya Rasmussen, a professor of pediatrics and epidemiology at the University of Florida, called Pfizer’s data “really reassuring” and predicted that the FDA and CDC would approve the shot.
She said it was encouraging to see the vaccine effective at one-third dose. This reduces the potential for arm pain, fever, and other mild effects that can be caused by immunization, Rasmussen said.
“There are no warning signs here that involve the people involved,” said Rasmussen, who was not involved in the investigation. The result is good news for “many families waiting to be vaccinated before vacation”.
The Biden administration has purchased a special child-sized dose of orange-clad vials for children aged 5 to 11 years in the country to distinguish it from the adult vaccine. Once the vaccine is cleared, millions of doses will soon be shipped nationwide, along with child-sized needles.
Over 25,000 pediatricians and primary care providers have already signed up to turn shots into small weapons.
The Pfizer study followed 2,268 children in groups of 5-11 who received either placebo or a low-dose vaccine twice at 3-week intervals. Each dose was one-third of the dose given to teens and adults.
Based on 16 COVID-19 cases in adolescents given dummy shots and 3 cases in vaccinated children, the researchers calculated that the low-dose vaccine was nearly 91 percent effective. No serious illness was reported in any of the adolescents, but vaccinated adolescents showed far milder symptoms than unvaccinated adolescents.
Most of the study data was collected in the United States in August and September when the delta mutant became the major COVID-19 strain.
In addition, infants who received low-dose injections developed antibody levels that fight the coronavirus as strong as regular vaccinated teens and young adults.
As another encouraging news, the CDC reported earlier this week that Pfizer vaccination was 93% effective in preventing hospitalizations aged 12-18, even with a surge in delta variants in the summer.
A study conducted by Pfizer on young children proved that low-dose shots were safe and had the same or equal temporary side effects such as arm pain, fever, and pain experienced by teens. Turned out to be less.
This study is not large enough to detect very rare side effects, such as occasional heart inflammation, that occur after the second dose, primarily in young men.
According to the CDC, children have a lower risk of serious illness and death than older people, but COVID-19 killed more than 630 Americans under the age of 18. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, about 6.2 million children have been infected with the coronavirus, and the proliferation of delta variants has infected more than 1.1 million in the last six weeks.
Moderna is also studying COVID-19 shots for young elementary school students. Pfizer and Moderna are also studying younger children up to 6 months old. Results are expected later this year.
” Previous
Next ”
Related article
Sources
2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/10/22/pfizer-says-covid-19-vaccine-more-than-90-effective-in-kids/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
The user name / password is invalid.
Please check your email to confirm your registration and complete.
Please use the form below to reset your password. When you send an email for your account, you will receive an email with a reset code.