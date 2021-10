Booster for Marin County COVID-19 Status Update on October 22, 2021! booster! booster! is included. Vaccination Opportunities in Marine; Local COVID-19 data updated.

Johnson & Johnson and Moderna today Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup (WSSSRW) Officially recommended them for qualified group boosters.Just yesterday, CDC director Dr. Rochelle P. Warrensky also signed Recommendations for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots from the ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Implementation).

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses are already available at commercial pharmacies and the Marine County Public Health Vaccination Site. Visit GetVaccinatedMarin.org to find a vaccine location near you.

The current recommendations from the WSSSRW, approved by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), are:

modern

Individuals who complete the Moderna vaccination series at least 6 months ago are eligible for additional vaccinations if:

Johnson & Johnson

Booster shots are recommended for people who:

18 years or older.When

I was vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson at least two months ago.

Mixing & Matching

The workgroup has also approved a strategy known as “Mixing and Matching” that allows individuals to be boosted to choose between three available brands (Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Modana).

How are vaccine recommendations implemented in California?

Below are the necessary steps that a potential vaccine must pass in order to be distributed in California. The timeline at each stage of the final approval process tends to be different. This is the route that Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters have just completed, and the route that Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine for young people aged 5 to 11 will follow in the coming weeks.

Opportunity for vaccination in marine

There are many opportunities for free COVID-19 vaccination in Marin County. If you are eligible but have not yet completed the vaccination series, we recommend that you book online in advance. All clinics are open to anyone over the age of 12. Our community has done a great job of reducing the spread of COVID-19, thanks to fully vaccinated people. Thank you very much.

The available vaccine clinics for the weekend and next week are:

Note: Some clinics may be canceled due to rain. For the latest information on vaccination sites, please refer to our social channels.

Northgate Clinic

Closed from Sunday to Monday

Tuesday to Wednesday, 1 pm to 7 pm

Thursday to Saturday, 9am to 3pm

Canal Alliance

San Rafael-Saturday, October 23

United Markets

San Rafael – Monday, October 25th

Marineship park

Sausalito-Monday, October 25th

The Salvation Army-Food Pantry

San Rafael – Tuesday, October 26

Marine City Health & Wellness Center

Marine City-Tuesday, October 26

Goodman Building Supply

Mill Valley – Wednesday, October 27

Dollar Tree – Ignacio Shopping Center

Novato – Thursday, October 28th

San Jeronimo Food Pantry

San Jeronimo – Thursday, October 28th

Nave Shopping Center – Grocery Outlet

Novato – Friday, October 29th

Currently, Northgate Clinic offers only first and second doses of Pfizer Booster and Pfizer, but will soon expand to offer other COVID-19 vaccine brands.

Please see us Vaccine finder A page that schedules an appointment page and displays more dates. Other options for vaccination with COVID-19 are:

Local pharmacy like CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, And others offer same-day vaccine reservations.

Marin County Public Health Online form For requesting a free visit from the mobile vaccination team. This form was designed to make all residents completely vulnerable to vaccination.

Its intended use is as follows:

Companies can request employee vaccinations from a pop-up vaccination clinic at work.

Returning individuals and their loved ones can request a home visit for vaccination.

Hospitals and healthcare providers can request home vaccinations on behalf of their patients.

Long-term care facilities can request on-site mobile vaccination units for staff and residents.

COVID-19 Data Update:

The following is a summary of today’s data currently available. Marin Data & Surveillance web page. Visit our page for an interactive graph of confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, as well as extensive data. Data analysis is available by age group, gender, race, and city / town / geographic region. Do you have questions about your data?See us Data FAQ Also inquiry..

Looking for daily data trends?our Marine Data & Surveillance Web Page Use the Tableau dashboard to visualize the impact of COVID-19 on Marin County. Below each dashboard is a link to the datasets available in Marin County. Open data portal..

COVID-19 case data Today’s report Changes from yesterday Total of confirmed cumulative cases 15,178 + 19 “Active case” (confirmed in the last 14 days) 173 + 1 Total number of cumulative deaths 193 + 0 Current COVID-19 hospitalization 3 + 0 Current COVID-19ICU Patient Census 1 + 0

COVID-19 vaccination data Today’s report Changes from the last status update Marine residents 12 years and older who received at least one vaccination 221,392 + 205 Percentage of marine population 12 years and older who received at least one dose 98.0% ** + 0.0% Percentage of marine population aged 12 and over who have completed the vaccine series. 93.0% + 0.1% Percentage of the “fully immunized” marine population (14 days or more after the last dose) * 81% * + 0%

* Please note that this percentage is for all marine residents, including children under the age of 12.

** Population estimates may not be accurate, so as of October 4, 2021, the percentage of residents who received at least one vaccination will be displayed up to 98%.

Residential Care & Skills Donoring Facility COVID-19 Data: Today’s report Changes from yesterday Cumulative number of positive patients at the institution 751 + 0 Positive patients at the current facility 1 + 0 Positive staff at the current facility 1 + 0 Institutional patient death 136 + 0 Institutional patient mortality as a percentage of all COVID + mortality 70.5% + 0.0%

CDCCOVID-19 data Today’s level Current level days Community communication Yellow level “Moderate” 10 (after 10/12)

For more information, please visit the CDC website. here..

State COVID-19 data: Today’s report Changes from yesterday Confirmed case in California 4,606,599 + 6,093 California death 70,884 + 143

Other Local and State Data Dashboards:

