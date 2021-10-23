Limited CDC studies have found that delta waves did not change the outcome of hospitalization

Scientists at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday aimed at the question of whether delta variants of the coronavirus cause more serious illness. No significant difference seen During the illness process of inpatients during the delta wave compared to the early stages of the pandemic.

However, larger and more detailed studies from many other countries have found that people with Delta infections are much more likely to be hospitalized in the first place. CDC studies tend to be unable to address due to data limitations. The CDC study also states that the proportion of elderly inpatients requiring intensive care or dying showed signs of increasing during the delta wave.

The high level of infectivity of Delta poses a far greater challenge than previous versions of the virus, but as it dominates the world, the question of whether it causes more serious illness emerges. I did. The Alpha variant, the earlier version first detected in the United Kingdom, Related to high risk of deathHowever, scientists have also sought to understand whether factors other than variants play a role.

Study in England, Scotland, Canada When Singapore Delta mutants suggest that they are associated with more serious illnesses, and scientists have found that outbreaks in unvaccinated areas could put a greater burden on health care systems. Increases risk. Unlike CDC studies, these studies are based on genomic sequencing, allowing researchers to distinguish infections from delta mutants and follow them before they enter the hospital.