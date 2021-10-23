Health
Limited CDC studies have found that delta waves did not change the outcome of hospitalization
Scientists at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday aimed at the question of whether delta variants of the coronavirus cause more serious illness. No significant difference seen During the illness process of inpatients during the delta wave compared to the early stages of the pandemic.
However, larger and more detailed studies from many other countries have found that people with Delta infections are much more likely to be hospitalized in the first place. CDC studies tend to be unable to address due to data limitations. The CDC study also states that the proportion of elderly inpatients requiring intensive care or dying showed signs of increasing during the delta wave.
The high level of infectivity of Delta poses a far greater challenge than previous versions of the virus, but as it dominates the world, the question of whether it causes more serious illness emerges. I did. The Alpha variant, the earlier version first detected in the United Kingdom, Related to high risk of deathHowever, scientists have also sought to understand whether factors other than variants play a role.
Study in England, Scotland, Canada When Singapore Delta mutants suggest that they are associated with more serious illnesses, and scientists have found that outbreaks in unvaccinated areas could put a greater burden on health care systems. Increases risk. Unlike CDC studies, these studies are based on genomic sequencing, allowing researchers to distinguish infections from delta mutants and follow them before they enter the hospital.
Without access to sequencing data, CDC researchers could not identify mutants that could have infected the patient. Also, because we surveyed patients who were already hospitalized, we could not determine if they were at high risk of hospitalization in the first place.
Published Friday, the study compared approximately 7,600 Covid hospitalizations, comparing July and August, when Delta was dominant, to the earlier months of the year, and found significant changes in inpatient outcomes. I couldn’t.
Studies show that the proportion of inpatients over the age of 50 who died or were admitted to the intensive care unit was not statistically significant and required further work, but “generally tends to increase during the delta period. It was in. ” At the hospitals included in the study, about 70% of Covid patients were unvaccinated.
Researchers said the findings were in agreement with the findings other CDC research We used a similar method that did not show a significant difference in the results of young people hospitalized before and during the delta surge.
External scientists questioned the reliability of the study.
Dr. David Fissman, an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto, Conduct a larger survey People infected with the delta variant were found to be at about twice the risk of hospitalization as those infected with the variant unlabeled of concern. He said such an analysis needed to control a variety of factors affecting the course of illness in Covid patients, and the availability of vaccines, tests, and treatments all changed during the pandemic. Said.
“Because this is the USCDC, I’m really surprised at the small sample size of individuals with more detailed clinical information and the use of such basic statistical techniques to process these data,” he said. Said.
Dr. Fissman’s study, published this month in 200,000 cases, also considers factors such as age, gender, and vaccination status, and the risk of hospitalization and death in patients infected with the delta mutant. Was shown to increase significantly.
About 70% of people with Delta infection in this study were unvaccinated and 28% were partially vaccinated. Fully vaccinated people are tightly protected from Covid.
Similarly Study in scotland Based on 20,000 Covid cases starting in June, Delta infections showed an 85% increased risk of hospitalization, but there was considerable uncertainty about the exact numbers.
When Data from the United KingdomWas extracted from 43,000 cases and published in August, but found that people infected with the delta variant were twice as likely to be hospitalized as those infected with the alpha variant. The exact numbers were unknown to the researchers in the study.
Approximately three-quarters of the patients in the study were unvaccinated, and most of the rest were only partially vaccinated.
