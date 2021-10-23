No new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Queensland due to ongoing promotion of school pop-up vaccination.

Schools in Queensland have more than 100 pop-up clinics, and authorities are urging people to be vaccinated in just a few days left so that they can be fully protected from COVID by the time the border reopens. ..

Education Minister Grace Grace confirmed on Saturday that Queensland has not recorded new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

She said it was another “double donut day” for the state, with no incidents in the community or in the hotel quarantine.

Queensland COVID-19 snapshot Last 24 hours: Cases acquired locally: 0

0 Other sources: 0

0 test: 9,077 Queensland Vaccine Deployment (Ratio 16+): Initial administration: 74.56%

74.56% Second dose: 60.01 percent The latest case information from Queensland Health.

Ms. Grace was speaking at Cavendish Road State School in Holland Park, southern Brisbane. This is one of 119 schools in Queensland that runs a pop-up COVID vaccination clinic this weekend.

She urged Queenslander to come out a lot today and get vaccinated.

“Do it for your older grandparents, your younger siblings, your aunt, your uncle, anyone, but make sure you get vaccinated,” she said.

Deputy Chief Health Officer James Smith said there were no new cases in the state, but he continued to be concerned about vaccination rates in certain areas of Queensland.

“Brisbane isn’t that bad, but in many areas and remote areas, especially in small communities (low vaccination rates),” he said.

“I think I’m even anxious and complacent [from] Perhaps some people feel that COVID is not a real risk.

“The wider the coverage of vaccination, the less social restrictions such as blockades need to be used.”

Ms. Grace said the government is working to raise immunization rates.

“It can take some time for the message to arrive. As I said, we stand up every day as a government to encourage people, especially young people, especially rural and remote areas, to vaccinate. [areas].. “

Ms. Grace said the man who arrived at the Gold Coast Hospital at COVID-19 this week remained very ill.

Durand Raman returned from Victoria to his apartment on Broadbeach on the Gold Coast on October 11, and authorities believe he had been infected by that time after being infected with COVID in Melbourne.

Durand Raman has been hospitalized with COVID-19 in a serious condition. ((( Instagram )

“”[He] The hospital is in a very serious condition. “

Police said police are still investigating how Raman returned from Victoria to Queensland without going to the hotel’s quarantine.

“It’s hard to get information from him. Let’s leave it alone,” he said.

Authorities had a hard time getting information from Mr. Raman because he was ill and could not speak.

But they said he hadn’t visited many places on the Gold Coast while he was infected because he was so ill.

Dr. Smith said no more information was available from the man and he was in a serious but stable condition.

People living around Broadbeach Resort, where he lived, have been notified by the authorities.

“A letter drop has been placed around the place, asking people to come forward and test, and certainly we didn’t have any positive reports coming out of it,” he said. Said.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume. clock Time: 29 minutes 27 seconds 29 NS Occurrence: How Australia lost control of the Delta variant

What you need to know about coronavirus:

Loading form …