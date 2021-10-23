Why International Students Need Health Insurance

Traveling abroad to further your education is a worthy endeavor. Moreover, it’s much easier to do now than at any other time in history. However, it’s important to recognize that healthcare costs vary from country to country and can be far more expensive in the U.S. than in other nations. After all, universal healthcare doesn’t exist in the States. With that in mind, here’s why international students need healthcare insurance.

School Requirements

Universities in the U.S require international students (as well as domestic scholars) to have health insurance. Many schools offer their own plans but will accept plans from other reputable providers. The exact requirements students need to meet will vary depending upon the category into which their visa falls.

Insurance and Visa Categories

Exchange students on a J-1 visa, as well as accompanying dependents (J-2s), are required by the U.S. Department of State to carry medical insurance for the duration of their stay in this country. There are also requirements governing the amount of coverage that must be maintained and the nature of the company with which the policy is carried. Alternatively, the “full faith and credit” of the student’s home government can back a policy.

F-1 visa holders have no such government requirement to meet, however, they still must comply with the dictates of the learning institution they choose. While the choices available will vary from school to school, they are typically presented in the form of a mandatory school-sponsored group plan with no option to waive coverage; a school-sponsored plan you can choose to waive, or a non-school sponsored plan with the right to choose your own coverage.

Insurance Can Be an Enrollment Prerequisite

Just as you need to have completed certain courses before being permitted to enroll in other courses, having health insurance can be a prerequisite for international students for registering for classes.

You might also encounter a requirement to be covered by an insurance program specifically located in the United States. This is because some plans marketed to overseas students won’t comply with the regulations governing the state in which your school is located.

This makes international student insurance plans offered through an organization like Juno a more favorable proposition. In fact, Juno guarantees that your school will accept a plan acquired through your membership with them, or they’ll refund the money you paid for the coverage.

Medical Care in the U.S. is Expensive

It’s important for international students to recognize just how high the cost of medical care in the United States can be. Unpaid medical bills are among the leading causes of bankruptcy in this country. In fact, many Americans are one unexpected, uninsured medical emergency away from financial ruin.

Granted, there are community health care clinics, and most university campuses do have a health care center. However, the care those facilities can provide is very limited. Moreover, as a foreign national you might be excluded from availing yourself of those services, except in life or death instances.

Universal Healthcare Does Not Exist in the U.S.

By and large, Americans are responsible for paying for their own health care. This can be difficult to understand for people coming from countries where healthcare is a government-provided service.

Moreover, dealing with the American medical system can be fraught with complexity. Grappling with concepts such as copays and claims filings, along with understanding the ins and outs of network benefits, can be maddeningly frustrating for people who live here — let alone those from nations in which such concerns don’t exist.

These are among the primary reasons why international students need health insurance in the United States. If you’re considering studying here, it’s a good idea to check with the schools in which you are interested to ensure that you comply with their requirements.