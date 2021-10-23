Larimer County resumes Maskman dating due to a surge in COVID hospitalizations in Colorado

If the previous wave of COVID-19 in Colorado was a sprint, the current “plateau” the state is experiencing is like trying to run a marathon close to a full sprint, a hospital leader in Larimer County. Said.

This week Larimar became the second county along the front range Obligation of indoor mask To reduce the burden on hospitals where the intensive care unit is already full. Boulder County Early September..

Larimar County Public Health Director Tom Gonzalez briefed members of the Labrand City Council on Tuesday hoping that the era of mask obligations would end, but there were more than six weeks of hospital capacity and new vaccinations. The pace was 100 per day, and the county was out of the options.

Hospitals in the county have two patients in an ICU room designed for one person, and less severe patients say they are waiting in the emergency room for a bed to open somewhere. rice field.

“What I saw was in December (which I visited in September),” he said.

State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Harley said that about 16% of people currently hospitalized in Colorado are residents of Larimer County or Weld County, but only about 12% of the population lives there.

Hospital capacity is particularly strained in northern Colorado, but COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased since late July, making it a major problem throughout the state. This week, they reached a level not seen since Christmas (1,132 confirmed patients), with only about 120 intensive care units available throughout the state. Nearly 80% of COVID-19 patients in Colorado hospitals are unvaccinated.

As of Friday 100 people I was in a hospital in Larimer County with COVID-19 as the intensive care unit expanded to treat more patients than normal capacity. According to the county health department, at the worst of the last time, 122 people were admitted to Larimer County with COVID-19 in early December.

In a sense, the situation is worse than in December, said Dr. Stephen Rocke, Chief Medical Officer at Banner Health. While the current “plateau” lasted for several weeks, hospitalizations increased and decreased rapidly in the previous wave. He said the leader of the nursing team meets four times a day to find a bed for everyone and staff to take care of them.

“It’s three-dimensional chess every day, all day long,” he said.

Margo Karsten, CEO of Banner Health in northern Colorado, including the Banner Fort Collins Medical Center, said frontline staff are tired and emotionally immersed in a pandemic. And Labrand’s McKee Medical Center.

Hospital leaders were also exhausted by managing the long surge, she said.

“For the past nine weeks, none of them (nursing and medical leaders) have slept all night,” she said. “They manage the pandemic 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Despite the perception that Colorado hospitals are overwhelmed by out-of-state transfers, Karsten said. The majority of patients in Larimer County hospitals come from northern Colorado, and patients have been transferred in single digits, she said in a council on Tuesday.

COVID “A small part of the story”

Kevin Unger, president and chief executive officer of UC Health’s Poodle Valley Hospital and Rockies Medical Center, said the two hospitals had non-emergency surgery for the past nine weeks as patients did not have access to intensive care units when needed. He said it was postponed. recovery. The average non-COVID patient is hospitalized for about 3 days, while COVID-19 patients who do not require intensive care are hospitalized for 5-6 days. He said that the most ill COVID-19 patients can stay for more than 25 days.

“That’s where we’re starting to get into trouble,” he said. “We can’t turn those beds over.”

According to Unger, COVID-19 patients use about half of the intensive care unit at UC Health Hospital in northern Colorado. This is a problem because hospitals also need to treat people who have had an accident, heart attack, or a serious case of another virus.

“The COVID volume is just one part of the story,” he said.

This isn’t just a problem in Larimer County, said Dr. Diana Breyer, Chief Quality Officer at UC Health’s Northern Colorado Hospital.Throughout the system, UC Health is 311 COVID-19 patients As of Friday, the numbers are about the same as in late December 2020.

“We have been participating in this since August,” she said. “We are full everywhere.”

According to Breyer, UC Health Hospital has begun using a “team” approach to help untrained nurses work under specialized nurses in day-to-day tasks such as catheter management and patient repositioning. Did. She said they did it to expand staff with the previous surge.

According to Breyer, some hospitals are beginning to place intensive care unit patients in “progressive care unit” rooms designed as a step-down phase between the ICU and the normal floor. The main difference is that they bring in more staff to handle unstable patients, as these rooms are equipped with the equipment needed for the intensive care unit.

“It’s a long distance”

According to Breyer, the wave lasted for two months and was particularly difficult for staff, as the general public didn’t seem to understand how dire the situation was.

“It’s not just a sprint, everyone puts a tip and we get over it,” she said. “Everyone is missing, but it’s a long distance.”

People in need of care still need to come to the hospital, according to Breyer, but it’s important to reduce the number of people in need of care for easily preventable illnesses such as COVID-19 and the flu. The hospital is doing everything it can to attract staff and maximize the available space, but she said there are limits.

“I’m running out of levers to pull,” she said.

Gonzales recommended that residents wear masks indoors in mid-August. October 9th, he Make a statement “Begging” residents to take preventive measures such as vaccination and wearing masks in public places to protect hospitals, pointing out that the flu season is coming. Generally, in Larimer County, about 200 people are hospitalized for influenza throughout the season. From early October to the end of April..

Loecke asked those who did not yet have COVID-19 and the flu vaccine to get it immediately, and everyone to wear a mask in public. He also said it’s important to stay home when you have a cold-like symptom, even if you think you’ve had a cold in the past.

“Now, when you come to school or go to work because of illness, you have a significant impact on others,” he said.