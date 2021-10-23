Oregon Coronavirus: Increasing Cases When Fatigue Begins

Oregon reported 10 COVID-19 deaths and 1,517 new known cases on Friday. Rise in some cases The past few days. This means that more and more Oregon people are re-engaging in more dangerous behaviors that promote the spread of the virus, according to Oregon Health & Science University’s predictions.

His latest COVID-19 Forecast ThursdayPeter Graven, OHSU’s data scientist, says public health safety measures are once again becoming more tired. settings of.. Mask usage is stable at about 50% for unvaccinated people and 90% for vaccinated people, but eating at restaurants and bars and indoors with people outside the home. There is a slight increase in dangerous viral behavior, such as socializing. Graven believes that the slight increase in new infections over the past few days is likely due to its fatigue.

Graven’s predictions do not attempt to estimate the number of new infections in the coming weeks or months, but predict that infections will decrease and that hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients will also decrease. doing. However, Grave expects these declines to be slower than previously expected, as the public is not acting very cautiously.

The number of hospitalizations on Friday was 537, less than half that of early September. Graven predicts that hospitalizations will not fall below 400 until Thanksgiving.

Graven said the level of precautions many people are currently taking is similar to the level in July, when Oregon has just reopened and the delta variant has not yet hit the state.

“Usually it will cause us to surge, but because we have such a high level of immunity, all that really does is … slow down the decline,” says Graven. I did. He said it was because more people were vaccinated and more people had innate immunity.

“That’s basically pretty good news,” Graven said. What is one caveat? He said cases could surge again if new, more contagious, or vaccine-resistant variants take root in Oregon.

Booster shot: The federal government is currently recommending booster shots to certain groups of people who have received one of the three vaccines currently available in the United States.

On Friday, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup Recommendations Created by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday for booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer-BioNTech Booster was previously approved.

Pfizer-People who have been vaccinated twice with the BioNTech or Moderna vaccine are eligible for the third vaccination if they are 65 years of age or older and live in a long-term care facility, at least 6 months after the second vaccination. I have. , Adults with underlying illness, or working or resident adults High risk setting.. This includes teachers, prison employees, and bus drivers.

Adults who received the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine more than two months ago should also receive a booster, according to the CDC.

If there are new cases by county: Baker (10), Benton (28), Clatsop (119), Clatsop (12), Colombia (29), Couse (25), Crook (44), Curry (6), Deschutz (126), Douglas (53), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Hood River (8), Jackson (80), Jefferson (36), Josephine (36), Clatsop (54), Lake (15), Lane (120), Lincoln (19) , Linn (134), Malheur (20), Marion (118), Morrow (6), Multnomah (153), Polk (37), Sherman (2), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (42), Union (11) , Wasco (14), Washington (110), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (41).

Dead (number: 96-year-old Washington County The man tested positive on October 15 and died on October 19. Authorities were still confirming the location of his death.

A 50-year-old woman in Multnomah County was positive on August 17 and died on September 1. Authorities have not yet confirmed where she died.

An 81-year-old man from Multnomah County tested positive on September 12, and died at the Providence Portland Medical Center on September 24.

A 72-year-old man in Klamath County tested positive on October 12, and died at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on October 20.

A 69-year-old man in Harney County was positive on October 17, and died on October 20 at Harney District Hospital.

A 70-year-old Washington County man tested positive on October 2 and died on October 16 at the OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center.

A 71-year-old woman in Multnomah County was positive on August 9 and died on October 16 at the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.

An 86-year-old man in Marion County tested positive on October 18 and died at Salem Hospital on October 20.

A 52-year-old Linn County man tested positive on September 28 and died on October 21 at the Good Sumaritan Community Medical Center.

A 78-year-old Malheur County man was positive on October 8 and died on October 20 at the St. Alfonsus Community Medical Center in Idaho.

Officials said half of the people who died had an underlying medical condition and the other half’s condition was not yet known.

hospitalization: Officials said 537 patients confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 were hospitalized on Friday. This is 30 less than Thursday. The number of patients in the intensive care unit bed decreased by 5 to 128 on Friday.

vaccination: 2,737 new vaccinations have been received since Thursday, officials said.

Since it started: Oregon has reported 357,526 new or estimated infections and 4,284 deaths, stating that one previously reported death was due to someone outside the state. The number of Oregon is among the lowest per capita numbers in the country. To date, the state has reported 5,384,494 vaccinations, with 2,583,129 people fully vaccinated and 213,202 partially vaccinated.

For more data and trends, please visit: https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/

-Amy Green; [email protected]; @o_aimee