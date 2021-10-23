Many Covid patients have memory problems after a few months, new studies discover

Many people who recovered from COVID-19 infection According to a new study, they are still experiencing cognitive impairment after more than 7 months.

Studies that explain the types of Cognitive problems What patients treated with the Mount Sinai system in New York experienced Covid “Long-distance carrier” You can experience a myriad of illnesses weeks to months after recovering from your initial illness. Researchers at Mount Sinai School of Medicine said on the JAMA network on Friday that 24% of people recovering from Covid-19 continue to experience some cognitive impairment, such as memory, multitasking, processing speed, and focusing problems. Reported open.

“We are experiencing long-term cognitive impairment across different age groups and severity of illness,” said research author Jacqueline Becker, a clinical neuropsychologist and associate scientist at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Stated.

The study tested 740 patients enrolled as part of a registry operated by Mount Sinai, one of New York’s largest hospital systems, which has treated Covid patients since the early days of the pandemic. rice field. Patients tested between April 2020 and May 2021 were 18 years of age or older, spoke English or Spanish, tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and had no history of dementia. bottom. The results showed a relatively high rate of cognitive impairment 7.6 months after the patient became ill.

To completely cover the coronavirus pandemic

The most common cognitive deficits affected one in four patients, with problems with the preservation of new memories, followed by problems with memory recall. Other issues reported were flaws in processing speed and executive function. This includes the ability to start, plan, organize, and make decisions.

While inpatients were more likely to have cognitive dysfunction, patients treated only in the emergency department also developed thinking problems.

Similar complications can be seen in other hospitals. At the Northwestern Medical Center, some Covid patients suffered from cognitive impairment that was too severe to care for themselves after discharge, said neurologist Dr. Igor Coralnick, director of neuroinfectious diseases and global neurology. Told NBC News.

“This study confirms that it was also seen at Northwestern University. Cognitive deficits persist in both previously hospitalized patients and those with mild respiratory symptoms,” said Coralnick. increase.

Covid Young adults at risk for brain problems

Cognitive problems They were so ill that they were ventilated In hospitals, it’s not clear why young patients with mild illnesses are affected, he added. In addition, no one knows when or will any of these patients return to where they were before they obtained Covid-19, Koralnik said.

Even younger patients with mild cases of the disease reported cognitive impairment, so Becker recommended postcovid screening for psychiatric disorders as standard treatment, regardless of patient age.

Severe mental illness in patients in their 20s, 30s, and 40s is “painful,” said Dr. Helen Labretsky, a professor of psychiatry and director of the UCLA Postcovid Clinic. .. Some say, “They can’t work, they can’t think, they have lost their memory, they get confused when driving a place, they don’t know how to get there.”

Although vaccination has been reported to help Covid’s long-haul carriers, UCLA has seen a variety of results. According to Lavretsky, some will improve, others will not change, and others will worsen.

The scale of the problem is immeasurable. Over 45 million cases of coronavirus Confirmed in the United States Most people infected with Covid recover within a few weeks, but too many are dealing with prolonged symptoms.

“20 to 30 percent will have this long-term response,” Lavretsky said. “In any school situation or complex work environment, this can really hurt performance. If you’re lucky, you may be able to work at a lower level.”

Tracy Bannersdal, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral science in Johns Hopkins Medicine, said that treatments that help people avoid their deficits are currently the only treatments.

The therapist will design a program that asks patients about their strengths and weaknesses and then teaches them how to use their strengths to make up for their weaknesses, Vannorsdall said.

“We expect these people to return to work, their families and communities and engage in meaningful activities,” said Vannorsdall. “They want to be their cognitive best.”

follow NBC Health on twitter & Facebook