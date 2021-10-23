Infectious disease experts say it’s safe to combine the flu with the COVID-19 vaccine





Doctors say it’s safe to combine COVID-19 with the flu vaccine. The Public Health Agency of Canada states that it is important for high-risk groups to be vaccinated against the flu, as the combination of COVID-19 and the flu can make people seriously ill.Canadian press Health experts say the upcoming cold and flu season can be a nuisance and urge Canadians to be vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. “The flu will come back,” said Brian Conway, medical director at the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Center. And as more people qualify for a third dose of COVID-19, doctors say it’s completely safe to combine Two vaccines.Gerard Evans, an infectious disease specialist at Queen’s University in Kingston, said two international studies were influenza. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Shots are safe and effective. Unlike COVID-19, which usually causes mild cases in children, influenza can cause serious illness in children, Dr. Evans said. Several reports of influenza cases in India and the Middle East suggest that influenza B could become the predominant strain this year, he added. It is still unclear how effective this year’s flu shots will be, as the flu season accelerates and researchers track how well the vaccine protects from predominant strains, as it becomes more known. Will be. Since the beginning of the pandemic, influenza levels have been significantly lower than typical levels during the winter. This is mainly due to masks, distances and other health measures. It has been implemented. Canada heading for the flu season in the midst of the fourth wave of COVID-19 Infectious disease experts predict that seasonal viruses will skyrocket as many of these restrictions are relaxed this year and people return to indoor gatherings. In addition, COVID-19 continues to circulate, putting pressure on some Canadian healthcare systems, raising concerns about how hospitals will coordinate additional patients. “We need to keep those numbers down,” said Dr. Evans. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), people over 6 months old can be vaccinated against the flu unless there is a medical reason, such as an anaphylactic reaction to a previous dose. Authorities warn that it is important for high-risk groups to be vaccinated against the flu, as the combination of COVID-19 and the flu can make people seriously ill. These include the elderly, people with certain chronic conditions (such as lung and heart disease), people with immunodeficiency, and care workers who can infect people at high risk of COVID-19 with the flu. It is included. According to PHAC, it is safe to receive a combination of influenza vaccinations or before or after other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, but vaccination may need to be postponed. People who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or other respiratory infections should wait until they recover to reduce the spread of the infection. People quarantined for COVID-19 also have to wait until the end of the period of self-quarantine. According to Dr. Conway, some companies are already working on next year’s trial of a combination of COVID-19 and the flu vaccine, making it easier and more efficient for people to receive protection from both. .. In the past, there were concerns that influenza vaccination could increase the chances of getting a seasonal coronavirus (unlike COVID-19), based on the results of a US study several years ago. Subsequent studies could not support the study, according to the PHAC. The Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters, produced by Globe Editors, provide a concise summary of the most important headlines of the day. Sign up today..

