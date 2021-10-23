Covid: Over 44,000 cases of coronavirus reported daily, killing 135 people





An additional 135 people died within 28 days of being positive on the test COVID-19, The government said. NS Ministry of Public HealthThe latest figures as of 9am on Saturday bring the UK’s overall death toll to 139,461 since the outbreak began. According to the government, another 44,985 Covid cases identified in the lab were also recorded in the United Kingdom. The government added that the numbers were for the UK only due to “processing issues” and that UK daily vaccination data were not released on Saturday. Individual figures published by National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) Coronavirus is listed on the death certificate, indicating that more than 164,000 deaths have been registered in the United Kingdom. Coronavirus cases and deaths have skyrocketed in recent weeks, with Thursday The UK recorded more than 50,000 cases for the first time since July.. on Tuesday, The UK reported the most coronavirus deaths in the day since March -223. Listen to the Coronavirus Podcast for the latest analysis England An additional 125 deaths were reported in the United Kingdom, reaching 121,700 deaths. An additional 41,259 positive Covid cases were recorded. Wales No further deaths have been reported in Wales. This means that the number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic has been 6,074. Scotland In Scotland, the death toll remains at 9,031 and an additional 2,403 have been recorded. Northern Ireland In Northern Ireland, another 10 people died, the number of deaths increased to 2,656, and an additional 1,323 positive cases were returned.

