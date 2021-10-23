Connect with us

Health

Younger children may get the Covid-19 vaccine within a few weeks

If the FDA Committee votes in favor, the FDA will make the final decision on whether to approve it.

When Warrensky signs off, young children can immediately start taking Covid-19 shots.

How well does the vaccine work and is it safe?

As many pediatricians say, children are not small adults, so the FDA needs to look at data from trials specifically conducted on children.

Children’s bodies are still developing and respond differently to vaccines than adults. Therefore, as with vaccines for children, scientists have tested different doses to determine what the child’s body can tolerate and what dose levels it protects. For younger children, Pfizer has requested approval for a dose of 10 micrograms. The dose used for people over 12 years is 30 micrograms. The vaccine still needs to be given twice at 3 week intervals.

Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-11 have an orange label instead of the purple label for vaccines for children ages 12 and older.
Data Pfizer Submitted in September Phase 2/3 trials showed that the Covid-19 vaccine was produced “Robust” antibody response Children 5-11 years old. New document Pfizer posted prior to the FDA’s meeting, stating that the vaccine is safe and has a 90.7% effect on symptomatic Covid-19 in children aged 5-11 years.
of That trial,Approximately 2,000 children were involved, with 3 in the vaccinated group and 16 in the placebo group. In the trial, twice as many children as placebo were vaccinated.

Pfizer reported no serious side effects such as pericarditis, pericardial inflammation, myocarditis, or myocardial inflammation while monitoring participants for three months after the shot. These rare side effects are found in some vaccinated adults and teens. The scale of the study was small enough that scientists say it is unlikely that problems will arise among volunteers.

The CDC approves booster doses for Moderna and Johnson & amp ;.Johnson Vaccine says mix and match is okay

In an assessment posted late Friday night, the FDA said the benefits of Pfizer / BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine outweigh the risks to children aged 5 to 11 years in the current pandemic state. The FDA said vaccines carry a theoretical risk of myocarditis or pericarditis and may require treatment or even hospitalization. However, if enough virus is circulating, the risk of Covid-19 is high.

“This is a very high level of effectiveness,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University. “I thought it was pretty convincing, as it was like I saw it in the early days of Pfizer before the Delta and other variants of concern came into effect.”

Why do you need a vaccine for children?

Nearly 6.2 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic began. Although the number of cases has been declining recently, about 131,000 children were diagnosed with Covid-19 last week alone. American Academy of Pediatrics.
Serious illness is rare among children, with less than 5% of hospitalizations and less than 0.025% of deaths, but 637 children died of Covid-19. According to the CDC.. Covid-19 Top 10 Causes of death for children aged 5-14 years earlier this year.
The Governor of Florida is calling back to Congress to address the impact of federal vaccine mandates.Democrats say it's ridiculous
“Covid wasn’t benign among children, even though it was better than the elderly. Hundreds of children died, thousands of children were hospitalized, and Covid-19 I lost my life because of it, “says the United States. Surgeon Director Dr. Bibek Mercy told CNN.. “We want to protect our children. We want them to regain their lives.”

For pediatricians and many anxious parents, the vaccine does not arrive immediately.

“I think pediatric Covid cases are finally leveling off here in Ohio, but recently our office has been overwhelmed by Covid testing,” he said. Dr. Claudia Hoyen, Director of Pediatric Infection Control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. “Hopefully it will be quiet just in time to start making new shots … obviously because we really need them.”

Where can my children be vaccinated?

Even before the official conversation between the FDA and the CDC took place Biden administration I’ve been working on vaccine logistics around children for months.

The Biden administration said it had a contract to get enough supplies to vaccinate all 28 million eligible children.

Fewer mass vaccination sites are used in adult vaccines, as in the United States. Pediatricians say long lines are not child-friendly and crying can be contagious. Therefore, the focus will be on where the child usually goes to care and where parents can ask questions to a trusted medical institution.

& # 39; The writing is on the wall. Why can't they read it? & # 39 ;: Teens do not get the Covid-19 vaccine even in the clinics intended for them

“Children have different needs than adults, and our operational plan is to vaccinate in a familiar and reliable environment for parents and children,” said Jeff Seients, Correspondence Coordinator for Whitehouse Covid-19, Wednesday. It is tailored to meet those specific needs, such as offering. “

The Biden administration has coordinated with more than 25,000 clinics, community health centers, local clinics, and thousands of pharmacies.The administration has started a partnership with Children’s Hospital Association We work with hundreds of school clinics.

The hope is to make these vaccines as easy as possible for children.

This version of the vaccine is packaged in a small configuration that can be stored in a refrigerator, such as in a clinic.

Child-sized vials can also be stored for up to 10 weeks.

Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 5-11 is 10 micrograms. This is one-third the amount of people over the age of 12.

At the local level, clinics also plan months to vaccinate children.

In the UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital system, Hoyen said he is working hard to ensure that all pediatric practice has the necessary licenses and shipments. Flyers are printed on the health system and outreach activities are planned. There are also some larger vaccination sites in case your child does not have a regular pediatrician or your doctor is not set up to vaccinate.

“For us, that’s going to be pretty routine, and I think that’s what the administration wanted,” Hoyen said. “This works and when kids come for a visit of healthy kids, they can also get their Covid shots.”

Do parents vaccinate their children?

The number of parents who bring their children to get vaccinated is not yet clear.

recently Kaiser Family Foundation According to a September survey, about one-third of parents with children in this age group want to wait and see before giving their children the Covid-19 vaccine. About one-third said young children would be vaccinated soon.
Florida Education Institutions Investigate Private School Order Students Vaccinated To Stay Home

Vaccination of children can be slow if the teenage numbers are any sign. Teens and preteens are the least vaccinated age group of already qualified people.

While considering 93% valid According to CDC data, only 46% of children aged 12 to 15 and 54% of children aged 16 to 17 are currently completely prevented from being hospitalized by Covid-19 for children aged 12 to 18 years. I have been vaccinated. Still, the Biden administration is optimistic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday.

In addition to masks, Hoyen said he wants parents to understand that vaccines are one way to get children to school. You can also protect them for the future. Recently she said she is treating more children with long Covid symptoms. Even children who had mild cases in the first place deal with the symptoms after a few months.

“These vaccines are safe and effective,” Hoyen said. “We want to enter the holiday season and stay with friends and family, so once these vaccines are available, it would be a really great holiday for all of us if everyone, including children, could be vaccinated. It will be a gift. ”

