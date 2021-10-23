Dr. Fauci shut down the anti-boxer with this message — eat this

coronavirus The number of cases is decreasing, but the pandemic is not fast enough to appear near the end. Concerned about the incident that still infects much of the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci, The President’s Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, IDEAS Host Nahlah Ayed was asked about people skeptical of science.. Read 6 life-saving tips.Don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others A sure sign that you already had a COVID..

The question about personal freedom is “a very difficult question … I think the most important thing is to tackle those who have that attitude. [by] “We are trying to convince them of the importance of safety for themselves, their families and society,” Dr. Forch said. But you are a member of society, and as a member of society, you have a responsibility to society by enjoying all the benefits of being a member of society. And in the context of a pandemic killing each of us, especially millions of people, when you have to look at it and give up what you think you make your personal rights. I think I have to say that my decision for the greater benefit of society. “

“This is very disturbing to me as a doctor, a scientist, and a public health person. That is, if I could imagine the worst environment in which a pandemic could occur, it would be. You will be in the following environment: Anti-science [and] Complete normalization of lies, “he said. That is, if I am a demonic demon and want to throw it into the world at the worst time to occur, it is a combination of this kind of division with full accessibility and full false spread. It’s time to have. There is nothing worse than being in the middle of a pandemic. “

Related: Surgeon Chief says you should get a booster now

“Well, when people notice, it’s my body. If I get infected, I’m a young person, I’m, and they’re right, so I really don’t care. They’re right If I are That means you can give it to someone and kill them, that is, it will kill them, and I think we really need people to understand it, you know There are so many examples you can infer. You know, I want to drive 95 mph Highway, and that’s my choice. If I can’t get it, I If it gets hurt, it’s my problem. No, who might kill the problem. “

“You can be ready and you can think you are ready,” Dr. Forch said. “But if you are infected with a virus that can break through all the preparations with 100 years of historical ability, depending on the degree of preparation, you can prevent the virus from developing, developing, and falling into a mild to moderate pandemic. Pandemic, a global historic pandemic. And this showed us that we weren’t prepared for this, even though we thought we were ready, and at first Even a successful country is saying it’s coming. To bite us all, we were comparing countries. “This country is pretty good. Other countries aren’t too much. It’s not working. ” And in the end, the virus proved to us that what we were thinking was a good preparation. In each country in the United States, we need to rebuild our public health infrastructure with global transparency and global surveillance. The local public health infrastructure must be inherently worn out without being rebuilt. Don’t let it happen again. By a scientific approach prepared for a pandemic using the prototype pathogen coronavirus vaccination So quickly. And, as you know, in a somewhat paradoxical or demonic way, the original SARS prepared us for this historic pandemic. “

“Well, this is a reality-based answer: we don’t know,” Dr. Forch said. “And the reason we don’t know is that by the end of 2022, which is not in the pandemic stage, there are very effective tools that we can do if we fully implement it around the world next year. I don’t know what will happen if it becomes a pandemic, is it a very low level that doesn’t inherently affect our lives? I don’t know the answer, but what is my reaction Let’s get out of the pandemic first because we know what it is, and now we are still in the pandemic stage and we have the tools to get out of it, a very effective set of vaccines. Once you do that So you can really start to understand how you can keep it under control. ”So don’t visit any of these to get vaccinated and save your life and the lives of others. Please 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..