New variant? Do you have a mask?What is causing the UK’s COVID-19 crisis as the incident runs wild?

What will change in 3 months?

On July 19, the British celebrated England marking “Free Day”. COVID-19 restrictions..

COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths were relatively low, even if the number of cases continued to increase, and national vaccination deployments were highly praised for their international success.

On Thursday, more than 50,000 infections were recorded in the UK in one day. This is the highest number of days since mid-July, more than Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal combined.

The country also experienced 115 deaths and recorded 223 daily deaths on Tuesday-this is the highest since March.

Meanwhile, it is estimated that one in 55 people in the United Kingdom was infected with COVID during the week leading up to October 16. According to the Office for National StatisticsThis means that as many as one million people could have been infected with the virus that week alone.

Increasing deaths, spikes in infection rates, and excessive expansion of public health systems have required governments to reassess blockades and lifting containment measures.

Dr. Layla McCay, Head of Policy for the United Kingdom National Health Service Federation, which represents the medical system in the United Kingdom, Wales and Northern Ireland, said:

“It’s better to act now than to regret it later.”

Chevron right icon “It’s better to act now than to regret it later.”

Experts said there are various factors driving the current surge in Britain.

As the pandemic enters its second year, they are closely monitoring the country’s response to the increasing number of incidents and whether Britain is a warning sign to other parts of the world.

There are factors driving the UK surge and a cocktail of lessons learned from the UK experience.

Decline of COVID-19 vaccine

Britain was one of the first countries to start vaccination of the population, allowing British people to return to so-called normal life sooner than in most cases.

However, there is now concern that the immunity gained from COVID vaccination is beginning to decline as a delta mutant. It accounts for about 99.8 percent of sequenced cases in the United Kingdom. Recent government report — Mutations in the variant known as “Delta Plus” continue to spread.

In addition, according to Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, the government has postponed vaccination of junior high school students, which may have had a significant impact on the spread of the virus.

“I think we paid a very high price for the modestness and delay in vaccination of junior high school students, and we probably lost months with it,” he said.

British researchers say that Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s COVID protection will begin to decline within six months. credit: AP

recently Numbers released by the National Bureau of Statistics Showed that 1 in 14 junior high school students tested positive for COVID during the week ending October 2.

It may also mean that protection diminishes faster, especially among older recipients, as the UK launched its vaccination program earlier than other European countries, Altman added.

“We all thought these vaccines were good and would keep us safe for a year or two, and if Delta didn’t come, that would probably be true.” He said.

British officials want more young people to be vaccinated before returning to high school. credit: AP

Still, even with the spread of Delta variants, booster jabs are slow to deploy in the UK, with nearly 80% of the population saying that 12 are fully vaccinated. Government data..

Dr. Deepti Gurdasani, a clinical epidemiologist at Queen Mary University of London, said he believes that the deployment of the UK vaccination program and the sustained release of booster vaccines are affecting the continued increase in COVID cases. rice field.

Was “Free Day” too early?

The UK government’s decision not to maintain or restore certain COVID containment measures, such as mandating masks in confined spaces, is also behind the rise, Gurdasani said.

“Looking at the pandemic as a whole, we can see that there is a clear correlation between the level of regulation in the country and what is happening in the pandemic,” she said.

“Once blocked, the case is always down because it is an aerial virus.”

Although the prevalence of COVID-19 is rising, the UK is still reluctant to impose social restrictions. credit: AP

While many countries in Europe and around the world maintain various levels of COVID restrictions, including mask mandates, the UK Government continues to adhere to its commitment to a full resumption of the UK.

“There is no other way to explain the difference in global pandemics,” she said.

“And there’s nothing special about the UK population making this happen … it’s very clear that it’s the result of policy here compared to the rest of the world. “

Chevron right icon “Once blocked, the case is always down because it is an aerial virus.”

Public transport has mandatory mask rules that require a face cover throughout the Transport for London network, including the capital’s subway system, but these rules are not always adhered to and are enforced on a regular basis. It is not done either.

Ravi Gupta of the Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Diseases agreed with Gurdasani that maintaining restrictions could have helped to avoid the UK’s current plight.

“relaxation [of rules] What happened in the summer was a pretty dramatic month, from fairly strict measures to very few restrictions, “Gupta said.

“And in retrospect, I think the more gradual approach prevented the surge we’re seeing.”

Music fan at the Burton upon Trent festival in England. credit: Katja Ogrin / Getty

Soho people in central London on August 12th. credit: Alberto Pesari / AP

The government has also abandoned plans to implement a vaccine passport system in the United Kingdom. British Health Minister Sajid Javid said in September He “did not like the idea of ​​all those who had to present their dissertation to do the basics.”

However, Wales and Scotland have introduced their own version of the vaccine verification system.

Rise of variants

The advent of Delta, and the so-called Delta Plus variant, has attracted attention and has created some fear.

However, Gurdasani and Gupta agreed that the advent of the Deltaplus variant, a mutant version of the Delta variant, is not so surprising.

“I’m not sure this is a big step change for the virus,” Gupta said.

“It can have a gradual or slight impact on infectivity and the ability to evade immunity,” Gupta added, adding that it is the expected type of mutation given the high infection rate. rice field.

While UK Health and Security Agency publishes report At the beginning of October, he warned that the DeltaPlus variant appeared to be “expanding”. According to Gurda Sani in the United Kingdom, it accounts for about 6% of COVID cases and does not appear to be a major factor in the increase in COVID cases.

Nevertheless, both she and Gupta agreed that it was important to closely monitor it and other variants.

Ultimately, Altman said it was “ridiculous” to try to blame the increase and death of COVID cases in the UK “more than anything else.”

“Everything that looks like a very small piece of relaxation is put together on a large scale,” he said.

“… Combining masking, ventilation and filters, working from home, transport policy … and summarizing the vaccine deployment, each of them is a bit, as the UK probably has. If you’re wrong, you’ll pay a disproportionately high price that you can end. “

Call for “Plan B”

The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to impose restrictions in the light of the surge in incidents and deaths.

On Wednesday, Javid resisted the demand for a “Plan B” approach, despite confirming that UK COVID cases could reach 100,000 a day as winter approaches.

Speech at the first press conference since taking office on June 26-after former Health Minister Matt Hancock resigned the same day Found to violate social distance guidelines By kissing a colleague-Javid admitted that the NHS was under “greater pressure.”

The situation was not yet “unsustainable,” he added, adding that COVID-related deaths in the UK “relentlessly remain low.”

Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure to impose limits in light of the surge in incidents and deaths. credit: WPA pool / Getty Images

Still, he admitted that the dead were “sadly over 100 people a day.”

Also, as of Wednesday, it is estimated that two people die each day per million. Our world in dataThe UK tax rate is more than double that of Germany, more than three times that of Spain and Italy, and more than four times that of France.

Javid needs to “play our part” and focus on vaccination, including COVID boosters and flu jabs, to avoid the recurrence of coronavirus rules, rather than imposing new restrictions I warned.

Jonathan Ashworth, a senior member of the opposition Labor Party, was overwhelmed by Havid’s reaction.

“The NHS isn’t just under pressure. It’s underwater,” he said in an interview with Sky News.

UK’s newly appointed Health Minister Sajid Javid has so far “Plan B” despite confirming that UK COVID cases could reach 100,000 per day as winter approaches. I have resisted the demands of the approach. credit: AP

“I was shocked that the Minister of Health was very casual to fire them,” Ashworth said, with doctors, nurses and other NHS staff facing “immeasurable” pressure. rice field.

Gourda Sani mercilessly agreed, saying, “No one can say that 800 to 1000 people die each week.”

“These deaths are not inevitable. They are preventable,” she said.

If the country did not change its approach, Gurda Sani said she expected those numbers to only increase in the coming months.

“Most of Western Europe doesn’t accept that we need to live with the dead at that level,” she said.

“And you don’t have to make a big sacrifice to reduce them.”