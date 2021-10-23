The Florida Department of Health reported 548 new cases in the county during the week ending Thursday, down 18.4% from the previous week.

Outbreaks of new infections have been declining for eight consecutive weeks since peaking in late August.

The agency’s weekly update recorded a positive rate of 4.2% on tests for residents of Pork County, down from 4.4% in the previous weekly report.

Pork County has been at the lowest level of COVID-19 infection since May, before the emergence of delta mutants produced the most intense stages of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health has aggregated 128,010 COVID-19 cases identified in pork since the pandemic reached the county in March 2020.

As infectious diseases decrease, vaccination against COVID-19 is also gradually decreasing among the residents of Pork County. The state reported an additional 1,754 vaccinations. This is 2.3% less than the week leading up to October 14th.

Immunization rates have declined in the last five weeks in Pork County.

The state reported Friday that 65% of eligible residents (aged 12 and older) had been vaccinated at least once. As a result, pork is well below 73% of all Floridians.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Tracker website on Friday states that 58.4% of Pork County is fully vaccinated, up 0.7% from a week ago.

The CDC’s COVID tracker on Friday showed 51 deaths for Pork County residents in the last seven days, 12 fewer than the previous week. The site registered 540 cases in a week, a decrease of 18.7%.

The Ministry of Health disclosed an additional 15,314 infections among Floridians, a 21.5% reduction from previous reports. The update saw an additional 844 COVID-related deaths in the state, 29.2% less than last week.

According to state figures, the cumulative death toll from COVID-19 is currently 58,803.

Across the state, the Ministry of Health recorded an additional 60,287, a slight decrease from previous reports. The lowest vaccination rate is 54% in the 20-29 year old group, followed by 56% in the 12-19 year old group.

Authorities have not stated which new vaccination was available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine: the first vaccination, the second vaccination of the Two Shot Regiment, or the booster shot.

According to a website managed by Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the USF Health College of Public Health, Pork County recorded a cumulative total of 2,381 COVID-19-related deaths by October 7. That was an increase of 47 from a week ago.

The CDC dashboard showed 134 new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 last week, down 29.8%.

The agency reported a positive rate of 4.17% in the county, up from 5.46% last Friday. The CDC has changed the infection rate in Pork County from “high” to “substantial.” This shows 50 to 100 new cases per 100,000 residents last week.

