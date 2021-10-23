Topika’s progress on breast cancer attracts hundreds of people





Topekan Kayla Smith started talking about breast problems about four years ago. Doctors found irregularities in her lab work, but as a breastfeeding mother, it wasn’t too unusual, Smith said. About three years ago, through genetic testing, Smith discovered that he had a BRCA2 mutation, a hereditary gene that increases the risk of cancer. Smith’s mother is a two-time breast cancer survivor, and several families have been diagnosed with cancer. Smith was already 70% more likely to get breast cancer. After the mutation was identified, its proportion increased to 87%. Smith was one of the hundreds who attended this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk, an annual event hosted by Topeka’s American Cancer Society. The walk began on Saturday at 9:30 am in downtown Topika. According to Carolyn Zeller, Senior Development Manager at the American Cancer Society, about 350 people were expected to attend. The organization was aiming to raise about $ 25,000 during this year’s walk, Zeller said. This wasn’t the first breast cancer walk Smith attended, and she was happy to be back as someone working to prevent cancer. After learning that she was a BRCA2 mutant carrier, Smith planned to undergo a double mastectomy. “I was supposed to sign it up and meet the surgeon and I withdrew,” Smith said. “I couldn’t take myself to do that. I wasn’t ready.” However, she heard about clinical trials for breast cancer prevention, and a few months later she contacted the Cotton O’Neill Cancer Center and asked about the trial. Six months later, Smith was informed that he could participate in a trial in Topeka. “I was the first participant in that particular study with (Cotton O’Neill),” Smith said. “I have been in research for almost two years.” Smith said participation in the Breast Cancer Walk began as a way to find yourself on your own cancer journey. “I don’t want anyone to get lost, as I did,” Smith said. “I’m not going to discourage everyone from having that mastectomy, but I want them to know right away that they have a choice, not for everyone.” Brianna Childers is a Capital-Journal culinary and fun reporter. Contact her at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @ brichilders3.

