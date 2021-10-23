Even in past delta spikes, Eagle County COVID-19 cases are “higher than we want”

The Eagle County Public Health Department wants community members to be able to understand disease trends and how to stay safe from infections without obligation during the winter months.

Although the number of COVID-19 cases has declined since the surge in delta variants in late August, Eagle County is still experiencing high levels of infection in the community.

Heath Harmon, the county’s director of public health, said: “We’re actually in a higher position than we’d like, starting at the end of September, ranging from 170 per 100,000 to 225 per 100,000.”

As of Friday, the weekly incidence was 187 per 100,000. County COVID-19 Monitoring Dashboard .. According to Harmon, during the Delta Spike in late August, the community had about 295 cases per 100,000 people.

“We still have a fair amount of communication, so we’re higher than we want,” he said. “We came down from that surge, but unfortunately, instead of returning to the levels seen in mid or early summer, we maintained this higher level of transmission.”

He added that Eagle County and the state have “slightly increased” in the past few weeks, if anything.

Part of the reason Harmon believes the county has not yet returned to summer incidence (less than 50 cases per 100,000 people) is that it “maintains many of these healthier habits and is about the spread of COVID. These precautions are challenging for all communities. Members, “he said. These habits and precautions include masking and vaccines.

However, local immunization rates remain a bright spot in the community. The county continues to increase immunity across the community. According to Harmon, this immunity is the most important factor in reducing the likelihood of ongoing infections and prevalence, and serious illness.

“One of the things we still benefit from is that we have a high level of vaccination because it’s not as high as many other counties,” says Harmon. “As I learned over the last few months, [the vaccine] Not all illnesses can be prevented, but they do a great job of reducing the chances of infection, reducing the spread within the community and reducing the chances of severe illness. “

This Week’s Federal Pharmacy and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Booster shots of Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines. Pfizer vaccine booster shots were approved by these same federal agencies in September for certain individuals. For more information on Booster Shot eligibility and local availability, please visit: EagleCountyCovid.org And its vaccine information page.

Locally, these numbers also mean a reduction in hospitalizations. According to the COVID-19 dashboard, hospitalizations for 13 days have declined or stabilized in the county, with one currently hospitalized as of Thursday. But state-wide hospitalization tells a different story.

“The healthcare system is really an ecosystem, and our support comes from other larger hospital systems in the front range,” Harmon said. “And that’s a threat to us in the community so far.”

He said ICU usage was 93% across the state. That is, “If anyone in the community needs it, whether due to a COVID infection or a serious car accident, only 7% of ICU beds are available throughout Colorado.”

School mask man date

According to Harmon, the current incidence is lower than August 16 when the school’s public health order for masks came into effect, but it’s not enough to stop the order at school.

“One of the things that is currently being done in this order is to reduce the incidence to less than 50 per 100,000 in 7 days, and if that can be maintained, the mask requirements will switch to recommendations,” he said. Told.

And there may be significant changes on the horizon that may help this happen early rather than later. Harmon expects federal approvals, recommendations, and guidance to immunize children aged 5 to 11 “probably as early as November 5th.”

This will be key, as the county “continues to build an exit strategy from public health orders,” Harmon said.

Being able to immunize children between the ages of 5 and 11 “will further boost the immunity of the entire community,” he said.

COVID-19 immunity lowers the threshold for abolishing school public health order as it continues to grow in the community through vaccination of the youngest population, continued vaccination, or recent infections. May be useful for.

“We will continue to look at these thresholds and make changes to meet the needs and interests of the community,” says Harmon.

Towards winter

Eagle County has a high COVID-19 case rate, but has not yet returned to a low summer infection rate.

As the local community prepares for the ski season, and with the resulting influx of visitors, public health officials want residents to begin to raise awareness of the disease that spreads to the community.

“Let’s face it. When visitors come to our community, we don’t know what their vaccination status is,” Harmon said. “What we really want to do in the coming months is to normalize where to get information, what to pay attention to, when to think about wearing a mask, and when not. You need to worry about masking and sending in. “

This means that as infection rates and case rates increase (approaching 300 cases per 100,000 range), community members need to know what to do to stay safe from infection without obligation. Is that there is.

“It means that everyone in our community, with or without vaccination, whether infected eight months ago or not, wears a face cover when entering a public indoor environment. It’s time to consider, “he said.

On the contrary, community members understand that it is safe to stay indoors without a mask.

The local public health sector strives to normalize community behavior and response, but it goes nowhere as a resource and continues its efforts to boost immunity.

“We will definitely make recommendations and support vaccination. That is the route we know that we can improve immunity without illness — and it is good for both sides,” Harmon said. Told.

