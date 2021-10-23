Covid News: Latest Updates for NHS Doctors to Warn About Imminent Crisis





Boris Johnson says there are no plans to blockade the new UK COVID Doctors, nurses, etc. NHS Despite the Minister of Health, staff raised a voice to warn that health services are facing a catastrophe. Sajid JavidClaim COVID The resurrection does not put “unsustainable pressure” on the hospital. Daily coronavirus infections are around 50,000 and the number of patients admitted to the hospital is close to 1,000 daily, said Professor Graham Medley, chair of the government’s Covid Modeling Commission. Independent If the rise remains uncontrolled, the country could be “three or four weeks away” from serious problems. Leaked modeling also shows that the A & E department will face dangerous levels of congestion in the coming months, with an increase of 60,000 patients per week. It comes as a government adviser said “quite suspicious” to the prime minister. Rishi Sunak Suggest that vaccine boosters are sufficient to prevent future blockades. Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), said: Times Radio Previous: “I think we probably need to do more than that now.” Key Point View the latest updates



1634976488 Good morning.Welcome IndependentA live blog on news related to the UK’s response to the ongoing Covid pandemic. Lamiat SabinOctober 23, 2021 09:08 1634976751 Poor countries need to be vaccinated to prevent mutations – WHO WHO spokesman Margaret Harris warns that other parts of the world need to be vaccinated to prevent the emergence of new Covid variants. She went to Times Radio and said that the vaccine was not the only solution to reducing the number of cases in the UK. But she added that more needs to be done to vaccinate people in other countries. Harris said: “The real impact on infections for all of us is to minimize the number of viruses circulating around the world. “The highest priority group is health care workers who are constantly exposed to the virus, but currently only 1 in 10 people are vaccinated in Africa. “We are in very bad places in many parts of the world. More variants have been developed and more infections have been seen, even if the vaccine magically protected one population. But it was as effective as the variant expected, and all that work could be developed and undone. “ Lamiat SabinOctober 23, 2021 09:12 1634977818 “No point delay” Plan B will take action before Christmas A member of the New Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (Nervtag), which advises the government, said he was afraid of another “blockade Christmas.” At this morning’s BBC breakfast, Professor Peter Openshaw was asked what to expect for Christmas if government policy is not changed to implement “Plan B” measures at this stage of the pandemic. rice field. From a personal standpoint, Professor Openshaw of Imperial College London said: “We know that with public health measures, it’s time to act soon. There’s no point in delaying it. “If you’re late, you’ll have to take even more rigorous action later. If you’re going to control things, the immediacy of your response is absolutely important. “We all really, really, want a wonderful family Christmas where we can all come back together. “If that’s what we want, we need to take these steps right now to quickly slow down the transmission so that we can actually get together and see each other at Christmas.” The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergency Sage (Sage) also urged Downing Street to “act now, not later.” Our correspondent in science Samuel Lovett Report Lamiat SabinOctober 23, 2021 09:30 1634978718 Citizens urged “don’t wait for the government to change Covid’s policy” At the BBC Breakfast, Professor Openshaw urged people to “solve problems with their own hands” about social distance and wearing masks prior to Christmas. When asked what to do if the government was concerned that it had not yet taken “Plan B” measures, he said: You don’t necessarily have to wait for government policy. “I know that 1 in 60 people in a crowded place will get the virus, so I’m very reluctant to get into a crowded place right now. “If possible, commute by bicycle and do not use public transport. “I think I’ll do everything I can under your control to reduce infections. Don’t wait for the government to change policy. “The sooner we all act, the faster we can slow down this transmission and the more likely we are to spend Christmas with our family.” Lamiat SabinOctober 23, 2021 09:45 1634979618 Government promises £ 65 million to clear pandemic household delinquency Britain’s vulnerable renters, who were overdue during the pandemic, will be backed by a £ 65m support package this winter, the government said. The money will be added to the £ 500m package announced in September to help families struggling to buy food, energy, water and other necessities. According to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), it is estimated that approximately 3.8 million low-income households are delinquent in their household accounts. About 950,000 people are believed to be rent delinquent, 1.4 million are behind Congressional tax bills, and 1.4 million are behind electricity and gas bills, the Foundation said. According to JRF findings, one-third of households with incomes of £ 24,752 or less are overdue, three times the 11% estimated in a similar pre-pandemic study. John Sparkes, CEO of Homeless Charity Crisis, said the organization welcomes funding, but “this funding cannot meet the demands we face.” rice field. “To prevent homelessness in the first place, the UK government needs to unfreeze housing allowances to ensure that housing allowances cover actual rental costs,” he added. Lamiat SabinOctober 23, 2021 10:00 1634980518 Is there another blockade?This is all we know The daily number of new Covid cases over the past week was between 40,000 and 50,000. Increased hospitalizations and high daily deaths also caused fear of another blockade. But could we all be forced into social hibernation again this winter? My colleague Joe Somerrad There are details Lamiat SabinOctober 23, 2021 10:15 1634981418 “More help needed to prevent homelessness during a pandemic” A little more reaction to the government’s announcement of a £ 65m fund to clear rent and invoice delinquency that occurred up to 4 million households during the pandemic. The government today announced that vulnerable UK lessees in arrears will be supported by this winter’s support package. The money will be added to the £ 500m package announced in September to help families struggling to buy food, energy, water and other necessities. Campaign Group Generation Rent said more funding was needed, especially as the £ 20 weekly temporary benefit increase was abolished. Lamiat SabinOctober 23, 2021 10:30 1634982318 Wes Streeting self-quarantine after a positive Covid test Labor Wes Streeting has announced that it will quarantine itself until early November after signing with Covid. In July, 38-year-old Ilford North MP announced that he had been declared cancer-free after undergoing surgery to remove one of his kidneys. Two months ago, Mr. Stritting revealed that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer and would withdraw from front-line politics while receiving treatment. Lamiat SabinOctober 23, 2021 10:45 1634984118 The Philippines is considering whether to put Britain on the Red List Another country is considering a restricted round-trip trip to the United Kingdom due to concerns about the delta subvariant of the Covid virus. The Philippines is considering whether to put the UK on the “Red List” of countries with travel restrictions. The Philippine Department of Health said today that authorities are considering putting the UK on the Red List, which sets the strictest rules on travel for the 4.2 expansion. Mutant. It was after Morocco banned round-trip travel to the UK for an unspecified period of time, fearing that allowing travelers from the UK would ruin its own progress in controlling the virus. The Moroccan government has also banned round-trip trips to Germany and the Netherlands. Lamiat SabinOctober 23, 2021 11:15 1634985918 A record number of Covid cases and deaths are seen in Russia Russia reports record levels of Covid-19 infection and death. This was after President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russians to leave work from October 30th to November 7th. The National Coronavirus Task Force today announced that 1,075 people have died from the virus in the last 24 hours. A total of 37,678 new infections were recorded. Daily deaths are about 33% higher than in late September, and cases of infectious diseases have increased by about 70% in the past month. Only about one-third of Russia’s 146 million people are vaccinated. Lamiat SabinOctober 23, 2021 11:45

